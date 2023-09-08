Kinabuhi sa syudad

Pagpadayag sa Bag-ong Teknolohiya ug Gahum sa AI

Ang Apple's M3-powered MacBooks Nalangan hangtod sa Sunod nga Tuig, Analista Nagtagna

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 8, 2023
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that the highly-anticipated M3-powered MacBooks are unlikely to be released before the end of this year. While there have been no concrete rumors about the launch date of these next-generation laptops, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman previously suggested that Apple might introduce the M3 chip in “entry-level” Macs during an October event. It is speculated that the new 13-inch MacBook Pro, 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air, and Mac Mini could feature the M3 chip, which is expected to be more efficient with its 3nm process. Gurman believes that these products will be unveiled throughout the next year.

However, it wouldn’t be surprising if Apple decided to delay the launch of the MacBooks. In the previous year, Apple skipped introducing new Macs during its October event and instead revealed the MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips in January. Despite this, Kuo specifically mentions MacBooks in his post, leaving open the possibility of a new iMac arriving in the fall of 2023.

The introduction of the M3 chip is highly anticipated among Apple users and tech enthusiasts. It is expected to bring significant improvements in performance and power efficiency compared to the previous M-series chips. The transition to Apple’s proprietary silicon has been successful thus far, with the M1 chip receiving positive reviews for its impressive speed and energy efficiency.

Although the delay in the release of the M3-powered MacBooks may disappoint some, it also gives Apple more time to refine the product and ensure a smooth transition for users. As always, Apple strives to deliver top-of-the-line technology and innovative features in its devices.

Tinubdan:
– Author: Emma Roth
– Image: Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

