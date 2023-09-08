Kinabuhi sa syudad

Pagpadayag sa Bag-ong Teknolohiya ug Gahum sa AI

Technology

Gikataho nga Gi-postpone sa Apple ang Pagpagawas sa M3-Powered MacBooks

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 8, 2023
Gikataho nga Gi-postpone sa Apple ang Pagpagawas sa M3-Powered MacBooks

Apple’s plans to release MacBooks powered by the new M3 processor this year may be delayed, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. This contradicts earlier reports that suggested the new MacBooks would be available by September. The rumors were fueled by Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman’s claim that Apple was scaling down its usual Mac-focused event in October, hinting at a possible quiet release of a new product through a press release.

Apple typically holds events to announce its new chip launches, so it is unlikely that the company would unveil the M3 solely through a press release. Speculation suggests that Apple might introduce the M3 chipset in an updated 24-inch iMac, as that device has not been updated since 2020 and still uses the outdated M1 chip.

Adding weight to Kuo’s report is the fact that Apple has already given attention to its Macs this year, with the announcement of a new 15-inch MacBook Air, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro in June. Despite the potential delay, it is evident that Apple is preparing for the release of M3-powered devices. Reports indicate that Apple has secured a year’s supply of chipmaker TSMC’s N3 (3nm) node, on which the M3 is reportedly built.

If the M3 is launched this year, it is expected to be available in only a few devices, as previous reports suggest that the M3 Pro and M3 Max models will be held back until 2024. The M3 is anticipated to bring a significant performance improvement to Apple’s lineup, surpassing the incremental upgrade offered by the M1.

As of now, Apple has not made any official statements regarding the release of M3-powered MacBooks. Historically, Apple holds its fall Mac event in mid-October, with announcements happening the week before. Therefore, it shouldn’t be too long before we have more information from the company.

Tinubdan:
– Luke Larsen / Digital Trends
- Bloomberg

By Mampho Brescia

May Kalabutan nga mga Post

Technology

Ang McCracken County Public Library Nagtanyag og Libre nga Kompyuter ug Digital Literacy nga mga Kurso para sa Mas Edaran nga mga Indibidwal

Sep 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Ang Pokémon ug Hatsune Miku Nag-uban sa Kusog: Boltahe sa Proyekto

Sep 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Ang Google Pixel Watch 2 Moabot sa India: Unsa ang Madahom

Sep 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Nikalit ka

Science

Pagkunhod sa Konsentrasyon sa Lithium sa Tubig sa Dagat nga Nalambigit sa Klima ug Tectonic nga Kalihokan

Sep 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Ang McCracken County Public Library Nagtanyag og Libre nga Kompyuter ug Digital Literacy nga mga Kurso para sa Mas Edaran nga mga Indibidwal

Sep 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Ang Pokémon ug Hatsune Miku Nag-uban sa Kusog: Boltahe sa Proyekto

Sep 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Ang Ingenuity Helicopter sa NASA Nagbukas sa Pultahan sa Magnetic Field Studies sa Mars

Sep 9, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments