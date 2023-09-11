Kinabuhi sa syudad

Pagpadayag sa Bag-ong Teknolohiya ug Gahum sa AI

Technology

The Apple Watch Series 8: A Great Purchase with an Amazon Deal

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 11, 2023
The Apple Watch Series 8: A Great Purchase with an Amazon Deal

Apple is set to make big reveals for iPhones, iPads, and the Apple Watch at its ‘Wanderlust’ event. While Apple tends to quickly remove older models from its site, the Apple Watch Series 8 is still an excellent buy for those looking to jumpstart their fitness routine with various apps.

Even better news, Amazon is currently offering a 22% discount on the Apple Watch Series 8, bringing the price down to just $309.99, a savings of $90.

The Apple Watch Series 8 comes with key features such as a GPS tracker, Crash Detection, a temperature sensor, and access to a third-party app store. It was launched in September 2022.

Although the Series 9 is on the horizon, this deal proves to be an excellent way to begin an active lifestyle. The Watch Series 8 may not offer many additional features compared to the Series 7, but it still provides benefits like a temperature sensor for ovulation tracking and crash detection. Moreover, with the upcoming release of watchOS 10, the Apple Watch Series 8 will receive numerous improvements and a new user interface.

Review consensus from LiveScience, TechRadar, Tom’s Guide, and T3 rates the Apple Watch Series 8 positively. It is highly recommended for those who want a stylish device to track steps, exercise, and more, as well as access thousands of Apple Watch apps across different categories.

If you are considering a purchase, keep in mind that the Series 9 may offer additional features. Additionally, the Apple Watch Series 8 is not compatible with Android phones. However, if you want a reliable device for tracking your fitness goals, the Apple Watch Series 8 is an excellent option.

Sources: LiveScience, TechRadar, Tom’s Guide, T3

By Gabriel Botha

May Kalabutan nga mga Post

Technology

Ang Samsung Galaxy Ring gihugon-hugon nga mag-debut sa sunod tuig

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Ang EA Nagpadayag sa Makapaikag nga mga Feature ug Petsa sa Pagpagawas alang sa NHL 24

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Ang Pinakabag-o nga mga iPhone sa Apple Nakakita sa Kusog nga Panginahanglan, Mga Panahon sa Paghatud Hangtud sa Nobyembre

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Nikalit ka

Science

Usa ka Mas Luwas nga Alternatibo sa CRISPR: Ang mga Tigdukiduki sa Hapon Nagpalambo sa Novel Gene Editing Technique nga adunay Mas Gamay nga Wala Gituyo nga Mutation

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Balita

Masinati ang Makabibihag nga Kalibutan sa Paghari

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Ang Samsung Galaxy Ring gihugon-hugon nga mag-debut sa sunod tuig

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Balita

Ang International Space Station Nagpadayon sa Kooperasyon Tali sa US ug Russia

Sep 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments