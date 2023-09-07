Apple (AAPL) shares have been experiencing a sell-off due to speculation about a Chinese crackdown on iPhone usage among government workers. However, investors should not be scared away from the company. Jim Cramer, a prominent investor, stands by the Club’s “own it, don’t trade it” designation on Apple stock.

The selling started after a report from The Wall Street Journal suggested that the Chinese government was instructing its workers not to use iPhones or any other foreign devices at work. The purpose of this move is to reduce China’s reliance on Western technology. While neither China nor Apple has made any official statements about the report, it is uncertain how this might affect iPhone sales in China, which is the world’s second-largest economy and a significant market for Apple.

The lack of clarity regarding the number of people who would be affected by the ban means that investors should not be hasty in their reactions. Jim Cramer expressed doubts about the potential disaster that some fear, citing information from his contacts in China who indicate that people there are still buying iPhones. He also noted that there have been no noticeable changes in foot traffic at Huawei stores in China.

Although Huawei, a Chinese tech giant, has previously faced restrictions on using iPhones, it appears that these restrictions may now be expanded to cover millions more people in China. These rumors have caused Apple shares to decline over the past two trading sessions.

However, analysis from Bank of America suggests that Apple would not be significantly impacted by any ban among Chinese government workers. The bank’s research note highlighted the positive outlook leading up to the highly-anticipated unveiling of the iPhone 15, which is expected to occur soon. The note also mentioned the risks of weaker consumer spending but ultimately expressed confidence in Apple’s prospects.

Other analysts, such as Daniel Ives from Wedbush Securities, believe that the market’s reaction to the speculation is exaggerated. Ives estimates that even if there were a ban, it would only affect a small percentage of the total iPhones sold in China. He emphasized that Apple has gained significant market share in China’s smartphone market.

While Apple derives 19% of its revenue from China, a substantial portion of its revenue comes from other regions such as the Americas and Europe. The company is also making efforts to expand into emerging economies like India. Apple has been diversifying its supply chain to mitigate the risks associated with geopolitical tensions between the US and China.

The CNBC Investing Club, led by Jim Cramer, maintains that Apple will remain a premium brand in China. Buyers with the means will continue to purchase iPhones regardless of any speculation about Chinese government rules.

