Gipahibalo sa Apple ang USB-C Charging Case alang sa AirPods Pro

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 12, 2023
Apple has announced that the AirPods Pro will now come with a USB-C charging case, allowing users to charge their earbuds using the same cable as their new iPhone 15. This move follows Apple’s gradual adoption of USB-C across its product line, including the Mac, iPad, iPhone, and other accessories.

Previously, Apple’s flagship earbuds used Lightning charging ports. With the transition to USB-C, users can now conveniently charge their AirPods Pro using the same cable that comes with their new iPhone 15. Additionally, Apple mentioned during the presentation that users will also be able to charge their AirPods from their iPhone.

Although the AirPods Pro are transitioning to USB-C, it is important to note that the regular AirPods and the AirPods Max headphones will not be receiving a USB-C revision at this time. However, rumors have indicated that both products could potentially be updated sometime next year.

This announcement signifies Apple’s commitment to the USB-C connector and its growing importance in the tech industry. USB-C offers numerous benefits, including faster charging speeds, improved data transfer rates, and increased compatibility with a wide range of devices.

With the USB-C charging case for AirPods Pro, Apple caters to the needs of its customers who already own or plan to purchase the new iPhone 15. This integration simplifies the charging process and eliminates the need for additional cables or adapters.

By Robert Andrew

