Access Bio Acquires Equity Stake in CuraPatients to Expand into U.S. Digital Healthcare Sector

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 12, 2023
Access Bio, a U.S.-based company focused on developing next-generation diagnostic kits, has secured a new equity stake in CuraPatients, a California-based digital population health-based company. The acquisition is aimed at accelerating Access Bio’s entry into the digital healthcare sector in the United States.

CuraPatients is known for its artificial intelligence-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution, which is certified under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP). This certification ensures that CuraPatients adheres to a standardized approach to security assessment, certification, and continuous monitoring of cloud products and services. It allows the company to access patient information from every agency within the U.S. federal government, providing a competitive advantage in the U.S. public sector digital healthcare services space.

In addition to its AI-based software, CuraPatients also offers vaccination and chronic disease appointment management services to major pharmacy chains in the U.S. This allows the private sector to leverage CuraPatients’ business network.

Access Bio, with its wide range of diagnostic products, aims to maximize synergies through collaboration with CuraPatients. The company plans to utilize CuraPatients’ reservation application as a new distribution channel for selling and supplying its diagnostic kits. Furthermore, Access Bio intends to work with CuraPatients to develop an integrated solution platform for prevention, diagnosis, prescription, and treatment in the future.

“CuraPatients’ advanced security technology, digital healthcare service platform, and business network in the U.S. will serve as a solid foundation for our expansion into the digital healthcare business,” said an Access Bio official. “Through strategic partnerships with various companies, we will continue to accelerate our presence in the digital healthcare sector.”

