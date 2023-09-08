Kinabuhi sa syudad

Pagpadayag sa Bag-ong Teknolohiya ug Gahum sa AI

Apple Inc: Ang Stock Trading Labaw sa Patas nga Bili niini?

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 8, 2023
In this article, we will estimate the intrinsic value of Apple Inc. (AAPL) by using a Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. The DCF model takes into account the expected future cash flows of the company and discounts them to their present value.

To estimate the cash flows, we use a 2-stage model with two periods of growth rates. The first stage represents higher growth, while the second stage represents a lower growth phase. Analyst estimates are used whenever possible, and in cases where they are not available, we extrapolate the previous free cash flow.

We assume that companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow down their rate of shrinkage, and companies with growing free cash flow will experience a slower growth rate over time. This reflects the fact that growth tends to slow more in the early years than in later years.

The future cash flows are then discounted to their present value using a discount rate. We assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future. The present value of the 10-year cash flow estimate is calculated to be US$1.0 trillion.

In addition to the cash flows for the next ten years, we calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows beyond the ten-year period. A conservative growth rate is used for the Terminal Value, based on the average of the 10-year government bond yield. The present value of the Terminal Value is estimated to be US$1.5 trillion.

The Total Equity Value, which is the sum of the present value of the cash flows and the present value of the Terminal Value, is calculated to be US$2.5 trillion. Dividing this value by the number of shares outstanding, we find that the stock appears to be trading around fair value.

It is important to note that valuations can be imprecise, and various assumptions can affect the results. The DCF model does not consider industry cyclicality or a company’s future capital requirements. Therefore, it is crucial to consider other factors when assessing a company’s potential performance.

In conclusion, while the DCF model suggests that Apple Inc. is trading close to its fair value, it is only one of many factors to consider when evaluating an investment. It is recommended to examine other aspects such as risks, future earnings potential compared to peers, and alternative investment opportunities.

Tinubdan:
– Simply Wall St analysis model

