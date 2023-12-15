Bag-ong Pagtuon Gisusi ang Misteryosong Koneksyon Tali sa Quantum Mechanics ug General Relativity

In a groundbreaking study recently published in “Nature Reviews Physics,” researchers from UBC Okanagan, led by Dr. Mir Faizal, are delving into uncharted territories by attempting to blend Einstein’s theory of general relativity with quantum mechanics. This pioneering approach aims to provide new insights into the nature of time and space, challenging our conventional understanding of the universe.

Traditionally, the universe has been explained through two separate lenses: general relativity at the macroscopic scale and quantum mechanics at the microscopic scale. However, bridging the gap between these two realms has proven to be a significant challenge for physicists. Dr. Faizal explains, “Physicists have long argued that any theory encompassing both quantum mechanics and general relativity cannot emerge from space and time.”

To make these abstract concepts more tangible, the researchers turned to an unexpected analogy: water. Water, consisting of individual molecules, can take on various shapes, such as a whirlpool when drained. However, at the scale of individual molecules, such a shape does not exist. Similarly, according to Dr. Faizal, space and time’s geometrical shape is emergent and does not conform to traditional notions of existence within space and time.

The water analogy provides a framework for understanding how space and time can arise in a theory that goes beyond these parameters. Dr. Faizal asserts, “Any attempt to construct quantum gravity suggests that spacetime would emerge from something that exists neither in space nor in time. So, we are now looking at a physical theory that is beyond space and time.”

By using water as a guide, the researchers hope to gain further insight into the emergence of space and time, particularly in relation to black holes. This interdisciplinary team includes scientists from the University of York in the U.K., the National Institute of Optics in Italy, and the Jamia Millia Islamia University in India.

This study marks a significant step forward in our understanding of the fundamental fabric of the universe, providing a fresh perspective on the mysterious relationship between quantum mechanics and general relativity. As researchers continue their exploration, the boundaries of our knowledge are constantly being pushed, leading to exciting new frontiers in physics.