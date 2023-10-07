Kinabuhi sa syudad

Pagpadayag sa Bag-ong Teknolohiya ug Gahum sa AI

Science

XPoSat Mission sa India: Pag-abli sa mga Misteryo sa Uniberso

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 7, 2023
XPoSat Mission sa India: Pag-abli sa mga Misteryo sa Uniberso

India’s space exploration journey continues to reach groundbreaking milestones. Following the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya L-1 missions, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is now preparing for its next mission, the X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat). This mission holds the promise of unlocking the mysteries of the universe.

XPoSat is India’s first polarimetry mission and only the world’s second of its kind, with NASA’s Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) being the predecessor launched in 2021. At its core, polarimetry is a scientific technique used to study the movement of light waves, providing insights into their direction and patterns of vibration during their journey through space.

The launch of XPoSat is set to take place in the coming months, riding atop a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). Once in orbit, it is expected to serve for a minimum of five years. The mission aims to tackle the challenges of understanding the emission mechanism from various astronomical sources like black holes, neutron stars, active galactic nuclei, and pulsar wind nebulae.

Researchers have found these processes to be complex and elusive, with existing space observatories struggling to provide precise data on these emissions. To address these challenges, ISRO has developed advanced devices and technologies, such as XPoSat, to shed light on these cosmic enigmas.

XPoSat carries two crucial scientific payloads: POLIX (Polarimeter Instrument in X-rays) and XSPECT (X-ray Spectroscopy and Timing). POLIX is designed to measure the polarization parameters of X-rays emanating from approximately 40 bright astronomical sources, while XSPECT complements the mission by providing essential information on how celestial objects absorb and emit light.

The XPoSat mission, with its cutting-edge technology and advanced payloads, is expected to significantly contribute to our understanding of the cosmos. It marks another milestone in India’s space exploration journey and emphasizes the country’s growing confidence in space missions.

Tinubdan:
– ISRO (Indian Space Research Organization)
– NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration)

By Gabriel Botha

May Kalabutan nga mga Post

Science

Ang Misyon sa Psyche: Pagsuhid sa Misteryosong Metal Asteroid

Oct 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Karaang Planetesimal Formation Gipadayag pinaagi sa Pagtuon sa Kuiper Belt Object Arrokoth

Oct 8, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Ilunsad sa NASA ang mga Rockets aron Pagtuon sa mga Pagbag-o sa Atmospera Panahon sa Eclipse sa Adlaw

Oct 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Nikalit ka

Science

Ang Misyon sa Psyche: Pagsuhid sa Misteryosong Metal Asteroid

Oct 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Karaang Planetesimal Formation Gipadayag pinaagi sa Pagtuon sa Kuiper Belt Object Arrokoth

Oct 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Ilunsad sa NASA ang mga Rockets aron Pagtuon sa mga Pagbag-o sa Atmospera Panahon sa Eclipse sa Adlaw

Oct 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Mga Pag-uswag sa Photo-Electrochemistry: Pagdugang sa Kalig-on alang sa Renewable Energy Production

Oct 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments