Kinabuhi sa syudad

Pagpadayag sa Bag-ong Teknolohiya ug Gahum sa AI

Science

Ang mga Chinese Scientist Malampuson nga Nagtubo ang Humanized Kidney sa Pig Embryo

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 8, 2023
Ang mga Chinese Scientist Malampuson nga Nagtubo ang Humanized Kidney sa Pig Embryo

Chinese scientists have achieved a significant breakthrough by successfully growing kidneys containing human cells in pig embryos, which could potentially help address the shortage of organs for transplantation. The research, published in the journal Cell Stem Cell, marks the first successful attempt to grow human organs in pigs. Kidneys were chosen as the focus of the study due to their early development stage and their frequent use in human transplants.

Previous attempts to grow human organs in pigs have failed, but this new approach could revolutionize organ bioengineering. The team from the Guangzhou Institutes of Biomedicine and Health used CRISPR gene editing to delete two genes necessary for kidney formation in pig embryos. They then introduced human pluripotent stem cells, capable of developing into any cell type, into the embryos. These human cells naturally filled the created “niche” in the pig embryos.

After growing the embryos with the human and pig cells in test tubes, they were transferred to surrogate mothers. Five embryos were found to have normally functioning kidneys, with 50 to 60 percent human cells. This breakthrough does raise ethical concerns, as some human cells were also detected in the pigs’ brains.

While this research is a significant milestone, there are still challenges to overcome before this technology can be utilized in human transplantation. The proportion of human cells in the kidneys is not yet sufficient, and the presence of human cells in pig brains raises concerns. The long-term goal is to optimize the technology for organ transplantation, but further research is required.

This breakthrough in growing humanized kidneys in pig embryos could pave the way for the development of other human organs in pigs. The researchers hope to expand their studies to include organs such as the heart and pancreas.

Source: Cell Stem Cell, Agence France-Presse

By Vicky Stavropoulou

May Kalabutan nga mga Post

Science

Ang Makapaikag nga Snacking Habits sa Supermassive Black Hole

Sep 9, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Naghimo ang mga tigdukiduki og "Wala'y Utok" nga Malambot nga Robot nga Nag-navigate sa mga Komplikado nga Kalibutan

Sep 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Bag-ong Discovery: Supermassive Black Hole Snacks sa Sun-Like Star

Sep 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Nikalit ka

Balita

Ang Umaabot sa B2B E-commerce: Trends ug Predictions alang sa Tech Industry

Sep 9, 2023 0 Comments
Balita

Bag-ong Hitabo ni Garena: Arm Wave Emote ug Daghan pa Naghulat sa mga Free Fire Player

Sep 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Balita

Usa ka Mahayag nga Bag-ong Kometa: Kometa Nishimura

Sep 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Ang Epekto sa Online nga Diskurso sa Voice Actors sa Video Games - Usa ka Pamalandong sa Starfield

Sep 9, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments