Usa ka Katingad-an nga Pares sa mga Galaxies Mahimong Ebidensya sa Cosmic Strings

Researchers have identified a pair of galaxies that could potentially be evidence of cosmic strings, hypothetical cracks or wrinkles in the fabric of the universe. The galaxies, known as SDSSJ110429, appear as a duplicate image due to a gravitational lens, which may be caused by a scar in the space between us and the galaxies.

Cosmic strings are thought to be thin, dense, and massive structures that formed at the beginning of the universe. These one-dimensional defects are estimated to be no wider than a proton and are believed to extend across the entire universe. Although cosmic strings have been theorized, there is limited physical evidence to support their existence.

Detecting cosmic strings can be challenging as their effects can be similar to other phenomena. However, the researchers, led by Margarita Safonova of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, have identified several potential cosmic strings, including the galaxy pair SDSSJ110429. The absence of observable foreground mass and distorted light suggests that these galaxies may not be a gravitational lens but rather two distinct objects or evidence of cosmic strings.

The researchers conducted a detailed analysis of the light from SDSSJ110429 and found that the spectra (the pattern of light wavelengths) of both galaxies were nearly identical, indicating a potential gravitational lens duplication. Additionally, other galaxy pairs within the study field exhibited similar properties.

By modeling the observational data, the researchers concluded that the galaxy pairings in this cosmic string candidate could be explained by changes in the orientation and bend of the string. Further research and evidence are needed to confirm the existence of cosmic strings, but these findings provide a new avenue for exploring these elusive structures.

Kahulugan:

– Cosmic strings: Hypothetical cracks or wrinkles in the fabric of the universe that are thought to have formed during the early stages of the universe. These structures are thin, dense, and massive.

– Gravitational lens: The bending of light due to the curvature of space-time around a massive object, such as a galaxy or a cluster of galaxies. This can result in observable distortions, magnifications, and duplications of distant objects.

– Spectra: The distribution of light wavelengths emitted or absorbed by a celestial object.

Source: Bulletin de la Société Royale des Sciences de Liège, arXiv