Kinabuhi sa syudad

Pagpadayag sa Bag-ong Teknolohiya ug Gahum sa AI

Science

Pangandam alang sa usa ka Talagsaon nga Pagpakita sa Northern Lights

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 26, 2023
Pangandam alang sa usa ka Talagsaon nga Pagpakita sa Northern Lights

Get ready for an incredible celestial show because the northern lights, also known as the aurora borealis, are predicted to be more visible in the next 18 months than they have been in the past 20 years. Scientists are expecting this celestial phenomenon to not only appear more frequently but also to be viewable from a wider area, increasing your chances of witnessing this awe-inspiring natural wonder in the sky.

According to Mark Miesch, a research scientist at the University of Colorado Boulder and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), skywatchers are extremely excited about these predictions. But how exactly can experts forecast northern lights activity? The answer lies in sunspots, dark areas on the sun’s surface that indicate the likelihood of sightings of the aurora borealis on Earth.

Since 2022, there has been a noticeable increase in sunspot activity, which is why scientists believe that the next 18 months will provide an excellent opportunity to witness the northern lights. Sunspots are indicators of the sun’s magnetic activity, which can affect the Earth’s magnetic field and create the conditions necessary for the aurora borealis to occur.

So, keep your eyes on the skies over the next year and a half and get ready to behold one of nature’s most awe-inspiring displays. The increased visibility and wider viewing range make this a unique chance to experience the beauty and magic of the northern lights. Don’t miss out on this incredible celestial phenomenon!

Sources: NBC News

By Mampho Brescia

May Kalabutan nga mga Post

Science

Ang Ihalas nga mga Elepante sa Asya Nagpakita ug Talagsaong Kaarang sa Pagsulbad sa Suliran

Sep 28, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Mga Umaabot nga Star Party para Magtan-aw sa Solar Eclipse

Sep 28, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Ang NASA Astronaut nga si Frank Rubio Mibalik sa Yuta Human sa Record-Breaking Pagpabilin sa Kalawakan

Sep 28, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Nikalit ka

Science

Ang Ihalas nga mga Elepante sa Asya Nagpakita ug Talagsaong Kaarang sa Pagsulbad sa Suliran

Sep 28, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Mga Umaabot nga Star Party para Magtan-aw sa Solar Eclipse

Sep 28, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Ang NASA Astronaut nga si Frank Rubio Mibalik sa Yuta Human sa Record-Breaking Pagpabilin sa Kalawakan

Sep 28, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

NASA Astronaut ug Russian Cosmonauts Mibalik sa Yuta Human sa Gidugayon nga Pagpabilin sa Kalawakan

Sep 27, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments