Kinabuhi sa syudad

Pagpadayag sa Bag-ong Teknolohiya ug Gahum sa AI

Science

Nagplano ang ISRO nga Misyon sa Venus, Nahimo na ang mga Payload

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 27, 2023
Nagplano ang ISRO nga Misyon sa Venus, Nahimo na ang mga Payload

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman S Somanath announced that a mission to Venus is already in the works during the meeting of the Indian National Science Academy. Somanath revealed that the necessary payloads have already been developed for the future mission.

Venus, known as Earth’s closest planetary neighbor, has long been an intriguing subject for scientists. Its thick atmosphere, with an atmospheric pressure 100 times that of Earth, presents challenges for exploration. The surface of Venus remains largely unknown, as its dense atmosphere makes it difficult to penetrate.

Exploring Venus could provide valuable insights into the field of space science, as well as potentially answer questions about the evolution of habitable planets. Somanath highlighted the possibility that Earth itself could one day resemble Venus, with drastic changes in its characteristics over thousands of years.

India’s space agency, ISRO, has been making significant strides in space technology and exploration. In recent years, it has successfully launched missions like Chandrayaan for lunar exploration, the Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan), and the AstroSat astronomical pursuit. These achievements have solidified India’s position as a global frontrunner in the space sector.

The mission to Venus is another ambitious endeavor for ISRO. While ESA’s Venus Express and Japan’s Akatsuki Venus Climate Orbiter have provided valuable data about the planet in the past, ISRO’s mission aims to further deepen our understanding of Venus and its composition.

Tinubdan:
- Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO)
– Indian National Science Academy

By Robert Andrew

May Kalabutan nga mga Post

Science

Ang Pagtuon Nakakaplag Potensyal nga Pagpahiangay sa Microplastics sa Invertebrates

Sep 27, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Ang Soyuz Capsule Luwas nga Mibalik gikan sa Usa ka Tuig nga Misyon

Sep 27, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

NASA Astronaut ug Russian Cosmonauts Mibalik sa Yuta Human sa Record-Breaking Year sa Space

Sep 27, 2023 Robert Andrew

Nikalit ka

Science

Ang Pagtuon Nakakaplag Potensyal nga Pagpahiangay sa Microplastics sa Invertebrates

Sep 27, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Ang Soyuz Capsule Luwas nga Mibalik gikan sa Usa ka Tuig nga Misyon

Sep 27, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

NASA Astronaut ug Russian Cosmonauts Mibalik sa Yuta Human sa Record-Breaking Year sa Space

Sep 27, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

TRAPPIST-1b: Pagsuhid sa Duol nga Exoplanet

Sep 27, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments