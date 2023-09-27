Ang Varadis VT06 Radiation Detection Sensors Nakapasa sa Sertipikasyon sa NASA

Varadis, the leading provider of high-energy radiation detection sensors, is excited to announce that its VT06 RADFET (Radiation Sensing Field Effect Transistor) has achieved certification as a NASA EEE-INST-002 S1 Level 3 screened part. This certification signifies that Varadis sensors have passed rigorous testing and are suitable for radiation detection in space.

The NASA Level 3 Screening Process evaluates the performance and suitability of electronic components for space applications. Varadis sensors have successfully met these criteria and have been recognized as a reliable choice for radiation dosimetry.

Varadis CEO, Brad Wrigley, expressed his pride in the certification, stating, “Through the NASA Level 3 Screening Process, the performance and suitability of Varadis sensors for radiation detection in space has yet again been tested and has passed with flying colors.”

The Varadis VT06 RADFET is known for its ability to accurately measure significant doses of absorbed ionizing radiation without requiring power. It can measure up to 10 kGy/1 Mrad. Due to this capability, Varadis radiation detection sensors are already being used on the International Space Station and numerous agency satellites.

In addition to space applications, Varadis radiation detection sensors find use in various industries such as medical, security, public safety, and physics research. The sensors are designed to provide accurate and reliable measurements of radiation levels.

Varadis has a strong presence in the global market and supplies RADFETs to renowned organizations. The company’s sensors are used not only in space missions but also during radiotherapy procedures and at CERN’s Large Hadron Collider for measuring radiation levels.

Varadis’ achievement of NASA certification is a testimony to their commitment to providing high-quality radiation detection sensors. Their extensive experience in the radiation monitoring space positions them as a trusted and reliable provider.

