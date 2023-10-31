Nasa’s Juno mission has achieved a groundbreaking milestone by uncovering significant new findings on Ganymede, the largest moon of Jupiter. During a close flyby, the spacecraft’s Jovian InfraRed Auroral Mapper (JIRAM) spectrometer made a stunning discovery, detecting mineral salts and organic compounds on the moon’s surface. This pivotal breakthrough, published in Nature Astronomy, has provided scientists with invaluable insights into Ganymede’s composition and the enigmatic hidden ocean beneath its icy crust.

Ganymede, a moon larger than the planet Mercury, has captivated researchers for years due to its substantial internal ocean. Although previous observations from Nasa’s Galileo spacecraft and the Hubble Space Telescope hinted at the presence of salts and organics, the level of resolution was insufficient to establish conclusive evidence.

However, on June 7, 2021, Juno accomplished a sensational close flyby of Ganymede, navigating as close as 650 miles from the moon’s surface. During this extraordinary encounter, the JIRAM instrument captured remarkable infrared images and spectra, unveiling the intricate details of the moon’s terrain.

The data collected by Juno astonished scientists with its unparalleled level of detail, showcasing spatial resolution better than 0.62 miles per pixel. This enabled the detection and analysis of distinctive spectral features in non-water-ice materials, including hydrated sodium chloride, ammonium chloride, sodium bicarbonate, and potentially aliphatic aldehydes.

Descriptive sentence: These extraordinary findings hint at Ganymede’s intriguing formation history, as the presence of ammoniated salts suggests that the moon may have accumulated materials cold enough to condense ammonia. Moreover, the carbonate salts potentially originate from carbon dioxide-rich ices.

Remarkably, the highest concentrations of salts and organics were discovered in both dark and bright terrains situated at specific latitudes shielded from Jupiter’s intense magnetic field. This intriguing observation indicates that the detected materials may be remnants of a deep ocean brine that once reached Ganymede’s frozen surface.

As the Juno mission progresses, it continues to unravel the mysteries of Jupiter and its diverse moons. Apart from its groundbreaking discoveries on Ganymede, Juno has also closely observed Europa and is now poised to investigate Io during its upcoming flyby.

FAQ:

Q: How did Juno’s JIRAM spectrometer make a groundbreaking discovery on Ganymede?

A: During a close flyby, Juno’s JIRAM spectrometer detected mineral salts and organic compounds on Ganymede’s surface, providing valuable insights into the moon’s composition.

Q: What is the significance of Ganymede’s internal ocean?

A: Ganymede’s substantial internal ocean has intrigued scientists, and its exploration can offer valuable information about the moon’s formation and potential habitability.

Q: What are some of the materials detected on Ganymede?

A: The JIRAM spectrometer detected hydrated sodium chloride, ammonium chloride, sodium bicarbonate, and potentially aliphatic aldehydes on Ganymede’s surface.

Q: Where were the highest concentrations of salts and organics found on Ganymede?

A: The highest concentrations of salts and organics were discovered in dark and bright terrains located at specific latitudes shielded from Jupiter’s intense magnetic field.

Q: What is Juno’s next objective after studying Ganymede?

A: Juno will continue its mission by closely observing Io during its next flyby, further expanding our understanding of Jupiter and its complex system of moons.