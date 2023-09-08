Kinabuhi sa syudad

Pagpadayag sa Bag-ong Teknolohiya ug Gahum sa AI

Science

Ang Starlink Satellite Nabungkag Labaw sa Caribbean: Pagsaksi sa Usa ka Talagsaon nga Pagsulod Pag-usab

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 8, 2023
Ang Starlink Satellite Nabungkag Labaw sa Caribbean: Pagsaksi sa Usa ka Talagsaon nga Pagsulod Pag-usab

Witnesses in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic were treated to a remarkable sight on September 6, 2023. They observed a satellite reentry that spanned the entire sky, from horizon to horizon, blazing a path from southwest to northeast. The object responsible for this display was identified as Starlink-30167, a satellite from SpaceX’s Starlink constellation. Launched on July 28, 2023, the Starlink-30167 was part of a group of 22 internet satellites. However, it failed to reach its intended orbit and gradually lost altitude, ultimately reentering Earth’s atmosphere.

The disintegration of the Starlink satellite was captured from different angles in a video, providing a dramatic visual of the event. As the satellite disintegrated, small fragments separated from the main object, with some leading the event while others fell behind. This fragmentation is a clear indication that the observed object is space debris rather than a natural meteor. Space debris often appears as a slow-moving “meteor” that can last for one or two minutes, in stark contrast to the brief duration of a natural meteor.

This is not the first time that Starlink satellites have been witnessed disintegrating in the sky. In a previous occurrence on February 7, 2022, a group of newly launched satellites reentered the atmosphere due to a geomagnetic storm from the sun. These storms can cause the atmosphere to heat up and affect atmospheric density, leading to increased drag and the reentry of low-altitude satellites.

As technology and space exploration continue to advance, it is important to be able to distinguish between natural meteors and space debris. The characteristics of space debris, such as its slow movement and noticeable fragmentation, can help identify it as an artificial object. Observing events like the disintegration of the Starlink satellite not only provides a fascinating spectacle but also offers valuable insights into the behavior of space debris.

Tinubdan:
– Aerospace
– Eddie Irizarry, NASA Solar System Ambassador for the Astronomical Society of the Caribbean.

By Mampho Brescia

May Kalabutan nga mga Post

Science

Ang Makapaikag nga Snacking Habits sa Supermassive Black Hole

Sep 9, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Naghimo ang mga tigdukiduki og "Wala'y Utok" nga Malambot nga Robot nga Nag-navigate sa mga Komplikado nga Kalibutan

Sep 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Bag-ong Discovery: Supermassive Black Hole Snacks sa Sun-Like Star

Sep 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Nikalit ka

Balita

Bag-ong Hitabo ni Garena: Arm Wave Emote ug Daghan pa Naghulat sa mga Free Fire Player

Sep 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Balita

Usa ka Mahayag nga Bag-ong Kometa: Kometa Nishimura

Sep 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Ang Epekto sa Online nga Diskurso sa Voice Actors sa Video Games - Usa ka Pamalandong sa Starfield

Sep 9, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Ang Makapaikag nga Snacking Habits sa Supermassive Black Hole

Sep 9, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments