Science

Ang Pagtaas sa Astro-Tourism: Usa ka Pagtan-aw sa Astronomical nga mga Hitabo ug Pagbiyahe

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 11, 2023
A recent study has shown that due to light pollution, 80% of Americans and one-third of the world’s population can no longer see the Milky Way from their homes. This has sparked an increasing interest in astro-tourism, where people travel to national parks, observatories, and other dark-sky locations to witness astronomical events.

Astronomical events such as solar eclipses and meteor showers are the main attraction for astro-tourists. Solar eclipses occur when the new moon briefly blocks the sun, with total eclipses being the most spectacular, allowing viewers to witness the sun’s corona. There are also annular eclipses, where the moon doesn’t cover the entire disk of the sun, and partial eclipses, where only part of the sun’s disk is blocked.

Meteor showers are another popular event among astro-tourists. These occur when the Earth’s orbit intersects with the dust left behind by a comet, resulting in a display of shooting stars. The most well-known meteor showers are the Perseids, Geminids, and Lyrids, named after the constellations from which they appear to emanate.

When planning an astro-tourism outing, several factors should be considered. The phase of the moon is crucial, with stargazing conditions being best during the new moon when the moon is below the horizon. Weather also plays a significant role, as clear skies are essential for optimal viewing. It is also important to find dark-sky locations away from light pollution, which can be identified using light pollution maps such as the Bortle dark-sky scale.

Astro-tourism provides a unique opportunity for enthusiasts to witness celestial events firsthand and connect with the wonders of the universe. With multiple eclipses and meteor showers on the horizon, the interest in astro-tourism is only expected to grow.

Tinubdan:

– Study: 80% of Americans and one-third of the planet’s population can’t see the Milky Way due to light pollution
-cnn.com

By Gabriel Botha

