Gipalapad sa SpaceX ang Starlink Website aron Ipakita ang Umaabot nga Serbisyo sa Cell

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 12, 2023
SpaceX is making strides in expanding its Starlink website to highlight its upcoming cell service, which will be powered by its satellite network. The new section, called ‘Starlink Direct to Cell,’ aims to provide seamless access to text, voice, and data for LTE phones worldwide. Although text capabilities are set for release in 2024, voice and data capabilities are expected to follow in 2025. Additionally, Starlink’s website mentions the potential for Internet of Things (IoT) support by the same year.

One of the key appeals of Starlink’s direct-to-cell system is its compatibility with existing LTE phones, eliminating the need for additional hardware, firmware, or specialized apps. The technology behind this system hinges on an advanced eNodeB modem, which acts as a mobile tower in space. Network integration, similar to that of a standard roaming partner, is also made possible.

It is worth noting that Starlink’s plans to launch its cell service involve collaborating with U.S. carrier T-Mobile, as previously announced. However, SpaceX must first obtain clearance from the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and cooperate with the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) in order to operate in Canada.

A significant development for SpaceX in Canada is its partnership with Rogers, which aims to provide access to emergency services in areas with limited coverage. This capability is slated for introduction in 2024, aligning with the timeline presented on Starlink’s website.

SpaceX’s expansion into the cell service industry showcases its intention to compete with existing satellite cell service providers like Globalstar, who currently support Apple’s Emergency SOS via Satellite.

Tinubdan:
– Starlink
– PCMag

Kahulugan:
– LTE: Long-Term Evolution, a standard for wireless broadband communication for mobile devices.
– Internet of Things (IoT): refers to the connection of everyday objects to the internet, enabling them to send and receive data.
– eNodeB: Enhanced Node B, the base station component of the Long Term Evolution (LTE) system.
– Federal Communications Commission (FCC): an independent agency of the United States government responsible for regulating interstate and international communications.
– Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC): an administrative tribunal that regulates and supervises Canadian broadcasting and telecommunications.

