Kinabuhi sa syudad

Pagpadayag sa Bag-ong Teknolohiya ug Gahum sa AI

Science

Ang SpaceX maglunsad og Laing Batch sa Starlink Satellites

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 12, 2023
Ang SpaceX maglunsad og Laing Batch sa Starlink Satellites

SpaceX is preparing for another launch of its Starlink internet satellites, scheduled to take place early Tuesday. The company’s Falcon 9 rocket will lift off from California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base at 2:57 a.m. EDT. The launch will be live-streamed on SpaceX’s website, with coverage starting five minutes before liftoff.

This will be the 11th launch and landing for the Falcon 9’s first-stage booster, which is expected to return to Earth and land on the company’s droneship in the Pacific Ocean about 8.5 minutes after launch. The Falcon 9’s upper stage will deploy the Starlink satellites approximately 62 minutes after liftoff.

As of now, there are already over 4,600 operational Starlink satellites in orbit, according to astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell. SpaceX plans to increase this number to as many as 42,000 in the future. The Starlink constellation aims to provide global broadband internet coverage, especially in remote and underserved areas.

This launch marks SpaceX’s 64th for this year, surpassing its record-setting 61 launches from the previous year. The company has been at the forefront of space missions in 2023, with the majority of its launches dedicated to expanding its Starlink megaconstellation.

mga pakisayran:
– Tinubdan nga Artikulo: [Isulod ang Tinubdan nga Titulo sa Artikulo]
– Jonathan McDowell’s website: [Website URL]

By Robert Andrew

May Kalabutan nga mga Post

Science

Usa ka Mas Luwas nga Alternatibo sa CRISPR: Ang mga Tigdukiduki sa Hapon Nagpalambo sa Novel Gene Editing Technique nga adunay Mas Gamay nga Wala Gituyo nga Mutation

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Ang mga Nagdaog sa Astronomy Photographer sa Tuig 2023

Sep 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Ang Russian ug US Astronauts Dock uban sa International Space Station Taliwala sa mga Tensyon sa Ukraine

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Nikalit ka

Science

Usa ka Mas Luwas nga Alternatibo sa CRISPR: Ang mga Tigdukiduki sa Hapon Nagpalambo sa Novel Gene Editing Technique nga adunay Mas Gamay nga Wala Gituyo nga Mutation

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Balita

Masinati ang Makabibihag nga Kalibutan sa Paghari

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Ang Samsung Galaxy Ring gihugon-hugon nga mag-debut sa sunod tuig

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Balita

Ang International Space Station Nagpadayon sa Kooperasyon Tali sa US ug Russia

Sep 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments