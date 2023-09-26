Photonic Generation sa ASK Microwave Signals nga adunay SSB Format

Sumaryo:

Researchers at Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan, China have proposed a method to generate amplitude shift keying (ASK) microwave signals with single sideband (SSB) format using microwave photonics technique. This technique overcomes the limitations of traditional microwave electrical technology and allows for the generation of high-frequency, wide-bandwidth ASK microwave signals.

Amplitude shift keying (ASK) is an ultra-wideband microwave signal that has applications in electronic warfare, wireless communications, and radar systems. However, the traditional methods of generating ASK microwave signals using radio frequency analog mixing and direct digital synthesis impose restrictions on the carrier frequency and coding bit rate of the signals. Researchers are interested in exploring microwave photonics technique as a solution to these limitations.

Microwave photonics technique involves using optical beating to generate microwave signals. However, the bandwidths of photodetectors typically limit the highest frequency that can be achieved. To maximize the microwave frequency within the limited bandwidth of the photodetector, the researchers propose using microwave signals with single sideband format. This approach relaxes the bandwidth restriction imposed by optoelectronic devices and allows for higher communication speeds.

Furthermore, the use of single sideband modulation enables higher microwave frequencies, which can be transmitted via higher frequency bands. This opens up new possibilities for high-frequency communication systems.

The research titled “Photonic generation of ASK microwave signals with SSB format” was published in Frontiers of Optoelectronics. The proposed technique has the potential to revolutionize the generation of ASK microwave signals, enabling faster and more efficient communication systems.

Kahulugan:

– Amplitude Shift Keying (ASK): A form of modulation where the amplitude of the carrier signal is varied to represent digital information.

– Microwave Photonics Technique: A field of study that combines microwave and optical technologies to generate, process, and transmit microwave signals using optical components.

– Single Sideband (SSB): A modulation technique that transmits one sideband of the signal while suppressing the other sideband and the carrier signal.

– Optoelectronic Devices: Devices that convert electrical signals into optical signals or vice versa.

Tinubdan:

