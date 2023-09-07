Kinabuhi sa syudad

Pagpadayag sa Bag-ong Teknolohiya ug Gahum sa AI

Science

Ang Pagsaka sa Dakong Square sa Pegasus sa Night Sky

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 7, 2023
Ang Pagsaka sa Dakong Square sa Pegasus sa Night Sky

One of the most well-known groupings of stars, the Great Square of Pegasus, is beginning to rise higher in the night sky this season. Throughout September, looking to the east in the evenings, the Great Square can be seen as it climbs higher above the horizon.

The Great Square is made up of four stars of equal brightness: Scheat, Alpheratz, Markab, and Algenib. These stars represent the “body” of the winged horse of Greek mythology, Pegasus. Becoming familiar with the Great Square can help in identifying the Pegasus constellation and can also be used to locate the nearby star 51 Pegasi, which is home to the first exoplanet ever discovered around a main sequence star like our sun.

The Great Square is not an official constellation but rather an asterism, a recognizable pattern of stars in the night sky. It may appear more like a “great diamond” due to its tilted position, with one star, Algenib, facing downward. Although it may seem empty, there are a few notable stars in the center, and for the Anishinaabe people of the Great Lakes region, the square represents the torso of the Moose.

Located to the right of the line between Scheat and Markab is 51 Pegasi, also known as Helvetios. This yellowish star is home to the exoplanet 51 Pegasi b, the first planet ever discovered orbiting a sun-like star. It is a Jupiter-sized planet that orbits its star much closer than Earth does to the sun.

The optimal viewing position for both the Great Square and the Pegasus constellation will be reached by October, a few hours after sunset. If you wish to observe these stars, it is recommended to use binoculars or telescopes. Additionally, capturing images of these celestial sights can be achieved with the help of the right equipment and techniques.

The rise of the Great Square of Pegasus in the night sky is an exciting event for stargazers and sky enthusiasts. By becoming acquainted with this prominent asterism, observers can explore the wonders of the Pegasus constellation and the nearby star 51 Pegasi with its fascinating exoplanet.

Tinubdan:
– No URL given
– No URL given

By Vicky Stavropoulou

May Kalabutan nga mga Post

Science

Ang Makapaikag nga Snacking Habits sa Supermassive Black Hole

Sep 9, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Naghimo ang mga tigdukiduki og "Wala'y Utok" nga Malambot nga Robot nga Nag-navigate sa mga Komplikado nga Kalibutan

Sep 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Bag-ong Discovery: Supermassive Black Hole Snacks sa Sun-Like Star

Sep 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Nikalit ka

Balita

Bag-ong Hitabo ni Garena: Arm Wave Emote ug Daghan pa Naghulat sa mga Free Fire Player

Sep 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Balita

Usa ka Mahayag nga Bag-ong Kometa: Kometa Nishimura

Sep 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Ang Epekto sa Online nga Diskurso sa Voice Actors sa Video Games - Usa ka Pamalandong sa Starfield

Sep 9, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Ang Makapaikag nga Snacking Habits sa Supermassive Black Hole

Sep 9, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments