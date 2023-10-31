Almost two and a half years since its launch, the Lucy mission is about to embark on a groundbreaking milestone. The spacecraft, part of a $1 billion NASA mission, is set to make its first-ever asteroid flyby. This significant event will take place on Wednesday when Lucy approaches the small main belt asteroid Dinkinesh, which is located within the same orbit as Jupiter.

The upcoming encounter with Dinkinesh holds great importance for the Lucy mission. Not only will it test the spacecraft’s tracking system, but it also represents a symbolic association with human evolution. Lucy, the spacecraft, is named after the famous Lucy hominin fossils discovered in Ethiopia in 1974. These fossils, belonging to the Australopithecus afarensis species, have played a crucial role in our understanding of human evolution, specifically the transition to walking on two legs and the expansion of brain size.

As Lucy zooms by Dinkinesh at a staggering speed of 10,000 mph, the spacecraft’s instruments will be precisely oriented towards the asteroid in an attempt to collect valuable data. However, during this maneuver, communication with Earth will be temporarily interrupted as Lucy’s main antenna points away from our planet. After the flyby, the spacecraft will realign itself to reestablish contact with Earth through the Deep Space Network, enabling the transmission of imagery and scientific findings.

The NASA mission’s objectives extend beyond this initial flyby. Lucy aims to study “Trojan” asteroids, which share Jupiter’s orbit and are believed to be relics from the early Solar System formation. These asteroids hold immense scientific value as they provide insights into the history and evolution of our planetary neighborhood.

Through its exploration of the Trojan asteroids and their compelling connection to the Lucy hominin fossils, the Lucy mission promises to unlock new discoveries and expand our knowledge of both space and human evolution. With each successful milestone, we edge closer to unraveling the mysteries of our universe, redefining our place within it.

