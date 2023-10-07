Kinabuhi sa syudad

Pagpadayag sa Bag-ong Teknolohiya ug Gahum sa AI

Science

Bag-ong Pagtuon Naghatag Kahayag sa Misteryo sa Unang mga Galaksi

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 7, 2023
A recent study conducted by researchers using computer simulations may provide an explanation for the existence of massive and mature galaxies during the early stages of the universe known as the cosmic dawn. The James Webb Space Telescope, which has been in operation since last year, has already provided a remarkable glimpse into the early history of our universe by spotting galaxies from this enigmatic epoch.

The study suggests that star formation in these early galaxies occurred in large bursts rather than at a steady pace, which is the norm in larger galaxies like our own Milky Way. This discovery is significant because astronomers typically use a galaxy’s brightness to determine its size, and these early galaxies may have appeared much larger and more massive due to these intense bursts of star formation.

Lead author of the study, Guochao Sun, explains that these early galaxies may have been relatively small as expected, but their brightness may have been comparable to genuinely massive galaxies due to the brilliant bursts of star formation. This phenomenon is known as “bursty star formation,” where star formation activity fluctuates over time, resulting in variations in a galaxy’s brightness.

The findings of this study provide a possible explanation that does not require a departure from the standard cosmological model. The simulations conducted for this research project, called the Feedback of Relativistic Environments (FIRE), shed light on the bursts of star formation that produce flashes of light observed in these early galaxies.

While the existence of massive galaxies during cosmic dawn initially challenged the expectations of scientists, this study provides a possible resolution to the mystery. The James Webb Space Telescope will likely continue to challenge and expand our understanding of the universe, regardless of whether it aligns with scientific expectations.

Tinubdan:
– Study published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters
– Guochao Sun, postdoctoral fellow in astronomy at Northwestern University
– Claude-André Faucher-Giguère, astrophysicist at Northwestern University

