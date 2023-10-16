Gisugyot sa mga Siyentista ang Bag-ong Balaod sa Kinaiyahan: Ang Ebolusyon isip Usa ka Universal nga Proseso

A team of scientists and philosophers has proposed a new law of nature, expanding on British naturalist Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution. The law, titled the “law of increasing functional information,” states that complex natural systems evolve to states of greater patterning, diversity, and complexity. This phenomenon occurs not only in biological evolution but also at the level of atoms, minerals, planetary atmospheres, planets, and stars.

The law suggests that evolving systems, both living and nonliving, form from multiple interacting building blocks and undergo processes that generate various configurations. Evolution takes place when these configurations are selected for useful functions. The concept of selection in this context includes the ability to endure, the enduring nature of active processes, and the emergence of novel characteristics as adaptations to specific environments.

The significance of this law lies in providing a new perspective on why diverse systems in the universe evolve the way they do. It can also potentially allow predictions about the development of unfamiliar systems, such as the organic chemistry on Saturn’s moon Titan, and shed light on the possibility of extraterrestrial life.

In the realm of stars, the law of increasing functional information explains how the two main elements, hydrogen and helium, formed the first generation of stars. Through thermonuclear fusion, these stars synthesized heavier elements like carbon, nitrogen, and oxygen. Subsequent generations of stars then forged even more elements. On Earth, the law accounts for the acquisition of greater complexity in living organisms, including critical milestones like the origin of multicellular life.

The law emphasizes that nature favors functional configurations among countless trillions of possible arrangements of atoms or molecules. These functional configurations can manifest as stable mineral crystals, dynamic stellar structures, or advantageous traits in living organisms. Traits like swimming, walking, flying, and increased brain size are examples of novel characteristics that have emerged through the evolutionary process.

The proposal of this new law broadens our understanding of evolution as a universal process. By identifying common patterns of change and increasing complexity across different systems, it allows us to explore the fundamental principles underlying the diversity of the cosmos.

Tinubdan:

– Reuters article by Will Dunham

- Mga pamaagi sa National Academy of Sciences (journal)