Kinabuhi sa syudad

Pagpadayag sa Bag-ong Teknolohiya ug Gahum sa AI

Science

Pag-abli sa Misteryo sa Cat Purring: Ang Pagtuon Naghatag Kahayag sa Kon sa Unsang Paagi Naghimo ang mga Iring og Makapahupay nga Tingog

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 5, 2023
Pag-abli sa Misteryo sa Cat Purring: Ang Pagtuon Naghatag Kahayag sa Kon sa Unsang Paagi Naghimo ang mga Iring og Makapahupay nga Tingog

A recent study published in the journal Current Biology has finally shed light on the mystery behind how cats produce their characteristic purring sounds, a phenomenon that has puzzled scientists for years. While the mechanisms behind a cat’s meows and screeches are well understood, the exact process behind their purrs has remained unknown.

Previous research dating back half a century pointed to purring being produced by a unique mechanism in the vocal folds within the larynx. These studies suggested that the low-frequency sounds were the result of muscle contractions that required neural input to occur.

However, the new study, led by researchers from the University of Vienna, challenges this previous understanding. The research has shown that cats can produce purring sounds without any neural input or repetitive muscle contractions. Instead, a special “pad” embedded in the vocal folds of the felines helps them generate these soothing sounds.

Scientists liken this sound production mechanism to the “creaky voice” or “vocal fry” observed in humans. The domestic cat larynx is capable of producing impressively low-pitched sounds at purring frequencies without the need for active muscle contractions.

Anatomical investigations conducted as part of the study also revealed the presence of a unique “pad” within the cats’ vocal folds. This pad may explain how these small animals, weighing only a few kilograms, can produce sounds at such incredibly low frequencies.

Although this new research does not completely refute the previous theory, it serves as a clear indication that our current understanding of cat purring is incomplete and requires further research to fully comprehend this intriguing phenomenon.

Sources: Current Biology Study

By Gabriel Botha

May Kalabutan nga mga Post

Science

Paghimo ug 3D Artipisyal nga Compound μ-Eyes nga Gidasig sa Dragonfly Eyes

Oct 5, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Ang Gagmay nga Linear nga mga Depekto Makapaagi sa Mga Materyal nga Mas Tulin Kay sa Sound Waves

Oct 5, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Bag-ong AI-Driven Earthquake Forecasting Nagpakita og Saad sa mga Pagsulay

Oct 5, 2023 Robert Andrew

Nikalit ka

Science

Paghimo ug 3D Artipisyal nga Compound μ-Eyes nga Gidasig sa Dragonfly Eyes

Oct 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Ang Gagmay nga Linear nga mga Depekto Makapaagi sa Mga Materyal nga Mas Tulin Kay sa Sound Waves

Oct 5, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Bag-ong AI-Driven Earthquake Forecasting Nagpakita og Saad sa mga Pagsulay

Oct 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Usa ka Mas Gamay nga CRISPR Gene-Editing Tool Naghupot sa Saad alang sa Pagtambal sa Genetic Disorders

Oct 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments