Kinabuhi sa syudad

Pagpadayag sa Bag-ong Teknolohiya ug Gahum sa AI

Science

Ang NASA Research Nagpadayag sa Sinugdanan sa Saturn's Rings

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 28, 2023
Ang NASA Research Nagpadayag sa Sinugdanan sa Saturn's Rings

New research conducted by NASA and its partners has shed light on the origin of Saturn’s iconic rings. The study suggests that the rings could have formed from the remnants of two icy moons that collided and shattered hundreds of millions of years ago.

The researchers used advanced simulations to recreate different collision scenarios between precursor moons. These simulations were conducted at a resolution over 100 times higher than previous studies, utilizing the open-source simulation code, SWIFT.

Saturn’s rings reside within the Roche limit, which is the farthest distance from a planet where its gravitational force is strong enough to break apart larger bodies of rock or ice. Through nearly 200 simulations of the collision event, the researchers discovered that various collision scenarios could scatter the right amount of ice into Saturn’s Roche limit, ultimately forming its rings.

An interesting finding from the research is the absence of rock in Saturn’s rings. According to Vincent Eke, an Associate Professor at Durham University and a co-author of the study, the collision between the icy progenitor moons led to the dispersion of rock in a more concentrated manner, while ice particles were spread more widely.

The researchers hypothesize that the collision between the two moons was influenced by the subtle gravitational effects of the Sun. Over time, these effects destabilized the moons’ orbits around Saturn, causing their paths to intersect and resulting in a high-speed impact.

The team’s findings were published in The Astrophysical Journal, providing valuable insights into the formation and evolution of Saturn’s magnificent rings.

Tinubdan:
– NASA Marshall Twitter account
- Ang Astrophysical Journal

By Gabriel Botha

May Kalabutan nga mga Post

Science

Ang Starlink Satellites ni Elon Musk Naghatag mga Hagit alang sa Astronomiya

Sep 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Gilusad sa NASA ang Space Tech Catalyst Prize sa Pagpalambo sa Engagement ug Diversity

Sep 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Ang Misyon sa Psyche sa NASA Nalangan, Gitakdang Ilunsad sa Oktubre 12

Sep 29, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Nikalit ka

Science

Ang Starlink Satellites ni Elon Musk Naghatag mga Hagit alang sa Astronomiya

Sep 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Gilusad sa NASA ang Space Tech Catalyst Prize sa Pagpalambo sa Engagement ug Diversity

Sep 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Ang Misyon sa Psyche sa NASA Nalangan, Gitakdang Ilunsad sa Oktubre 12

Sep 29, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Mga Selebrasyon sa World Space Week 2023 sa India: Pagsuhid sa Space ug Entrepreneurship

Sep 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments