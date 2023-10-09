Kinabuhi sa syudad

Pagpadayag sa Bag-ong Teknolohiya ug Gahum sa AI

Science

Ang Russian Nauka Module sa International Space Station Nakasinati sa Coolant Leak

ByRobert Andrew

Oct 9, 2023
Ang Russian Nauka Module sa International Space Station Nakasinati sa Coolant Leak

Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, has reported a coolant leak in its Nauka module attached to the International Space Station (ISS). The module serves as a multipurpose component and the coolant leak affects its backup cooling system, which is crucial for regulating temperatures on board for astronauts.

Roscosmos has assured that both the crew and the station are not in immediate danger. The astronauts are currently assessing the leak to determine its severity. This incident comes in the wake of previous coolant leaks experienced by the Russian crew in space. Last year, a leak occurred on a Soyuz crew capsule, resulting in the replacement of the spacecraft and a delayed return trip for the crew. Months later, a Russian Progress cargo spacecraft also experienced a coolant leak.

NASA, the agency that collaborates with Roscosmos in managing the ISS, has not yet provided any comment on the situation.

Coolant leaks in space can pose potential risks to the crew members and equipment on board. Coolant is used to regulate temperatures and prevent critical components from overheating. A faulty cooling system can potentially disrupt normal operations and compromise the safety of astronauts.

Further updates on the situation are expected as the crew continues to investigate the leak and determine the appropriate course of action.

Tinubdan:
– Roscosmos statement on Telegram
– Walay dugang nga tinubdan nga gihatag

By Robert Andrew

May Kalabutan nga mga Post

Science

Ang Romanong Space Telescope Mission sa NASA Nangandam alang sa Data Deluge

Oct 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Ilunsad sa NASA ang Psyche Spacecraft aron Pag-imbestiga sa Asteroid nga Napuno sa Metal

Oct 10, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Ang Euclid Space Observatory Nakabuntog sa Inisyal nga mga Hagit, Nakakuhag Makalingaw nga mga Imahen

Oct 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Nikalit ka

Science

Ang Romanong Space Telescope Mission sa NASA Nangandam alang sa Data Deluge

Oct 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Ilunsad sa NASA ang Psyche Spacecraft aron Pag-imbestiga sa Asteroid nga Napuno sa Metal

Oct 10, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Ang Euclid Space Observatory Nakabuntog sa Inisyal nga mga Hagit, Nakakuhag Makalingaw nga mga Imahen

Oct 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Ang mga tigdukiduki nagpahigayon sa Unang Comprehensive Comparative Analysis sa Lactic Acid Bacteria

Oct 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments