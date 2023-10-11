Kinabuhi sa syudad

Pagpadayag sa Bag-ong Teknolohiya ug Gahum sa AI

Science

Ang mga Astronaut Luwas sama sa Russian nga Module sa ISS Experiences Leak, Matud sa NASA

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 11, 2023
Ang mga Astronaut Luwas sama sa Russian nga Module sa ISS Experiences Leak, Matud sa NASA

NASA has confirmed that the astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) are safe after a recent leak was observed in the Russian module. The agency’s flight controllers noticed flakes coming from one of the radiators on the Roscosmos Nauka Multipurpose Laboratory Module (MLM) on Monday. This observation was also confirmed by NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, who saw the flakes from the cupola windows. As a precaution, the crew was asked to close the shutters on the US segment windows to prevent any potential contamination.

Both NASA and Roscosmos have stated that the crew was never in any danger. Roscosmos has identified the leak to be on Nauka’s backup radiator, which is located on the outside of the module. Russian officials have reassured that the temperature inside the MLM remains comfortable and there are no changes to operations, experiments, or crew exercise periods.

The radiator in question was originally delivered to the space station on the Rassvet module during a space shuttle mission in 2010 and was later transferred to Nauka during a Roscosmos spacewalk in April. NASA has stated that the primary radiator on Nauka is functioning normally and providing full cooling to the module without any impact on the crew or the space station’s operations. However, further investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the leak.

This incident is the latest in a series of coolant leaks from Russian equipment on the ISS in recent months. While Roscosmos believes the previous leaks were due to micrometeoroid impacts, Harvard-Smithsonian space analyst Jonathan McDowell suspects a potential systemic problem. With three coolant systems now affected, McDowell suggests that there may be a common underlying issue causing these leaks.

Tinubdan:
– NASA
- Roscosmos
– Ang Tigbantay

By Vicky Stavropoulou

May Kalabutan nga mga Post

Science

Gipalabi sa mga Babaye ang Pisikal nga Kalig-on sa Mubo nga Term nga Relasyon, apan Kauban nga Humor alang sa Long-Term nga Kalampusan

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Giya sa Luwas nga Pagtan-aw ug Pag-litrato sa Annular Solar Eclipse

Oct 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Mga Satellite sa Kalawakan: Usa ka Huyaw sa Astronomiya sa Radyo ug Atong Koneksyon sa Cosmos

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Nikalit ka

Science

Gipalabi sa mga Babaye ang Pisikal nga Kalig-on sa Mubo nga Term nga Relasyon, apan Kauban nga Humor alang sa Long-Term nga Kalampusan

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Giya sa Luwas nga Pagtan-aw ug Pag-litrato sa Annular Solar Eclipse

Oct 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Mga Satellite sa Kalawakan: Usa ka Huyaw sa Astronomiya sa Radyo ug Atong Koneksyon sa Cosmos

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Fluorescence nga Gigamit sa Pagsukod sa Stress Levels sa Soybeans Exposed sa Ozone

Oct 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments