Science

'Ring of Fire' Solar Eclipse: Usa ka Talalupangdon nga Paghulat

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 12, 2023
The upcoming annular solar eclipse this weekend, also known as the “ring of fire”, will be an awe-inspiring sight for those fortunate enough to witness it. Although it may not be visible in western Pennsylvania, this eclipse will still be a cool sight for those who have clear skies. Unfortunately, clouds and rain are expected to hinder visibility on Saturday.

An annular eclipse occurs when the moon appears smaller than the sun, creating a ring of sunlight around the darkened moon. This is why it is often referred to as the “ring of fire”. However, the moon never completely covers the sun, unlike a total solar eclipse where the moon and the sun are roughly the same size, resulting in the sun being completely blocked out.

Thankfully, for those in western Pennsylvania, there will be another opportunity to witness a total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. This rare event is definitely worth planning for, as it offers the chance to witness the moon completely obscuring the sun. To find out where you can witness this weekend’s eclipse across the United States, you can refer to the map provided by NASA.

Tinubdan:
– NASA

By Mampho Brescia

