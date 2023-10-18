Kinabuhi sa syudad

Pagpadayag sa Bag-ong Teknolohiya ug Gahum sa AI

Science

Mga Pag-uswag sa Pagsukod sa Paglapad sa Uniberso

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 18, 2023
A new study has made significant progress in improving the accuracy of the parameters that govern the expansion of the Universe. By refining these parameters, astronomers will gain a better understanding of the Universe’s growth and its future evolution.

Measuring the expansion of the Universe has been a challenge due to the lack of landmarks in space. To overcome this, astronomers have relied on “standard candles” – objects of known brightness – to calculate distances. Just as a candle appears fainter as it moves farther away, distant objects in the Universe also appear dimmer.

A team of international researchers, led by Maria Giovanna Dainotti and Giada Bargiacchi, utilized innovative statistical methods to analyze data from various standard candles, including supernovae, quasars, and gamma-ray bursts. By combining data from different types of standard candles, they were able to map larger areas of the Universe and increase accuracy.

The new findings have reduced the uncertainty of key parameters by up to 35 percent. This improved accuracy will help astronomers determine whether the Universe will continue expanding indefinitely or eventually collapse.

The research, titled “Quasars: Standard Candles up to z = 7.5 with the Precision of Supernovae Ia,” was published in The Astrophysical Journal.

Tinubdan:
– Accuracy definition: accuracyHow close the measured value conforms to the correct value.
– The Astrophysical Journal (ApJ): The Astrophysical Journal (ApJ) is a prestigious peer-reviewed scientific journal that focuses on publishing original research in the field of astronomy and astrophysics. It is published by the American Astronomical Society (AAS).
– Research reference: “Quasars: Standard Candles up to z = 7.5 with the Precision of Supernovae Ia” by M. G. Dainotti, G. Bargiacchi, A. Ł. Lenart, S. Nagataki and S. Capozziello, DOI: 10.3847/1538-4357/accea0

