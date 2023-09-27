Kinabuhi sa syudad

Pagpadayag sa Bag-ong Teknolohiya ug Gahum sa AI

Science

Usa ka Pag-uswag sa Pagpanukiduki sa Napuo nga Espisye: Mga Siglo-Karaan nga RNA Gisunod-sunod gikan sa Tasmanian Tiger Specimen

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 27, 2023
Usa ka Pag-uswag sa Pagpanukiduki sa Napuo nga Espisye: Mga Siglo-Karaan nga RNA Gisunod-sunod gikan sa Tasmanian Tiger Specimen

A recent study conducted by researchers at SciLifeLab in collaboration with the Centre for Palaeogenetics has successfully isolated and sequenced century-old RNA molecules from a preserved Tasmanian tiger specimen. This groundbreaking achievement marks the first-ever reconstruction of skin and skeletal muscle transcriptomes from an extinct species.

The Tasmanian tiger, also known as the thylacine, was an apex carnivorous marsupial that once roamed the Australian continent and the island of Tasmania. However, due to European colonization and the imposition of bounties on the animals, the Tasmanian tiger became extinct in 1936.

Efforts in de-extinction have focused on the Tasmanian tiger because its natural habitat in Tasmania is still preserved, making reintroduction a possibility for recovering lost ecosystem equilibriums. However, the process of reconstructing a functional living Tasmanian tiger requires a comprehensive understanding of its genome and transcriptome regulation.

The researchers extracted RNA molecules from a 130-year-old desiccated Tasmanian tiger specimen preserved in the Swedish Museum of Natural History in Stockholm. Sequencing the transcriptome led to the identification of tissue-specific gene expression signatures resembling those found in living extant marsupial and placental mammals.

This study has provided valuable insights into the existence of thylacine-specific regulatory genes, such as microRNAs, which were believed to have gone extinct over a century ago. It also opens up opportunities for further exploration of RNA molecules in specimens stored in museums worldwide.

Future research could involve recovering RNA from extinct animals as well as viral genomes from the skins of host organisms held in museum collections. This not only has implications for the study of extinct species but also for research on pandemic RNA viruses like SARS-CoV2.

Tinubdan:

[Titulo sa Tinubdan]

[Titulo sa Tinubdan]

*The Centre for Palaeogenetics is a joint venture between the Swedish Museum of Natural History and Stockholm University.

By Mampho Brescia

May Kalabutan nga mga Post

Science

Sombrero Galaxy: Usa ka Halangdon ug Talagsaong Katahum sa Uniberso

Sep 27, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Bag-ong Nadiskobrehan nga Giant Fossil Spider Naghatag ug Kahayag sa Spider Extinction

Sep 27, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Ang Kaugmaon sa Planetary Science Missions ni ISRO: Pagsuhid sa Venus, Mars, ug Daghan pa

Sep 27, 2023 Robert Andrew

Nikalit ka

Science

Sombrero Galaxy: Usa ka Halangdon ug Talagsaong Katahum sa Uniberso

Sep 27, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Bag-ong Nadiskobrehan nga Giant Fossil Spider Naghatag ug Kahayag sa Spider Extinction

Sep 27, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Ang Kaugmaon sa Planetary Science Missions ni ISRO: Pagsuhid sa Venus, Mars, ug Daghan pa

Sep 27, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Nagplano ang ISRO nga Misyon sa Venus, Nahimo na ang mga Payload

Sep 27, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments