Scientists at RIKEN’s SPring-8 Center have developed a new pressure scale that provides a more accurate measurement of pressure, particularly in the Earth’s core. The previous scale was found to overestimate pressure by over 20%. Using advanced x-ray technology, the researchers were able to avoid large approximations and discovered that the inner core of the Earth contains about double the amount of light material that was previously estimated. Their findings have significant implications for understanding the composition of the Earth and its evolution.

An accurate pressure scale is crucial for understanding the composition of the Earth, especially the core. While it is widely accepted that the core is mostly composed of iron, evidence suggests that it also contains lighter materials. By using the new pressure scale to interpret a seismological model, the research team found that the inner core contains about double the amount of light material than previously thought. In fact, the total mass of light material in the entire core is likely five times or more that of the Earth’s crust.

To determine the new pressure scale, the researchers used Inelastic X-ray Scattering (IXS) to measure the sound velocity of a rhenium sample under pressure. They crushed a tiny rhenium sample between two diamond crystals in a Diamond Anvil Cell. By carefully measuring the shifts in the energy of the x-rays scattered from the rhenium, the researchers were able to determine the sound velocity and density of the sample, which allowed them to calculate the pressure.

The density of rhenium at high pressure is relatively easy to measure, while measuring the sound velocity is more challenging. However, the team’s work has paved the way for other scientists to use a simpler density measurement to determine pressure.

The implications of this new pressure scale go beyond just understanding the Earth’s composition. It also suggests that a reassessment of the pressure dependence of various material properties is necessary, as most previous measurements were made at pressures similar to or greater than that of the Earth’s core. Additionally, similar changes in the structure of other planets may be expected when considering the new pressure scale.

In conclusion, the development of a new pressure scale using advanced x-ray technology has provided a more accurate measurement of pressure in the Earth’s core. The discovery that the inner core contains double the amount of light material than previously estimated has significant implications for our understanding of the Earth’s composition and its evolution.

