Kinabuhi sa syudad

Pagpadayag sa Bag-ong Teknolohiya ug Gahum sa AI

Science

Ang mga Astronaut sa NASA Naglangan sa Spacewalk pagkahuman sa Coolant Leak sa International Space Station

ByRobert Andrew

Oct 19, 2023
Ang mga Astronaut sa NASA Naglangan sa Spacewalk pagkahuman sa Coolant Leak sa International Space Station

Two astronauts scheduled to conduct a spacewalk outside the International Space Station (ISS) have had their mission postponed due to a coolant leak. NASA astronaut Loral O’Hara and European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen were planning to collect microorganisms as part of an experiment during the spacewalk.

NASA reported that a backup radiator on the ISS’s Nauka multipurpose laboratory module started leaking coolant on October 6th, altering the environment around the ISS. While the coolant is not toxic or hazardous for the crew, mission engineers are analyzing the leak and its impact to ensure that small traces of the substance do not get into internal systems, which could lead to equipment degradation over time.

The coolant leak not only affected O’Hara and Mogensen’s spacewalk but also delayed another spacewalk that was planned for O’Hara and NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli. This upcoming mission, which will now take place on October 30th, is notable as it will be the fourth all-female spacewalk in history.

The first all-female spacewalk occurred in 2019 with NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Christina Koch. It took more than 20 years of the ISS operating in low-Earth orbit before this milestone was achieved. Now, O’Hara and Moghbeli will have the opportunity to continue this historic tradition by spending six and a half hours outside the ISS, removing electronics gear, and replacing solar array hardware.

In addition to the delayed spacewalks, two Russian cosmonauts, Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub, are scheduled to conduct a spacewalk on October 25th to perform maintenance tasks for Roscosmos outside the ISS.

The collection of microorganisms by O’Hara and Mogensen will now take place during a later spacewalk, designated as Spacewalk 90.

Tinubdan:
– NASA (walay URL)
- Reuters (dili URL)

By Robert Andrew

May Kalabutan nga mga Post

Science

Ang Pagbangga sa Ice Planet Nagmugna og Abog nga Panganod, Nagtabon sa Kahayag sa Bitoon

Oct 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Satellite Swarm: Usa ka Solusyon alang sa Space Weather ug Space Debris Study

Oct 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Gipadapat sa mga Siyentista ang Giant Wave Mechanics sa Nanoscale

Oct 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Nikalit ka

Science

Ang Pagbangga sa Ice Planet Nagmugna og Abog nga Panganod, Nagtabon sa Kahayag sa Bitoon

Oct 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Satellite Swarm: Usa ka Solusyon alang sa Space Weather ug Space Debris Study

Oct 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Gipadapat sa mga Siyentista ang Giant Wave Mechanics sa Nanoscale

Oct 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Ang Talagsaong Panan-awon sa Annular Eclipse nga Nasaksihan sa Eclipse-Gazers

Oct 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments