Kinabuhi sa syudad

Pagpadayag sa Bag-ong Teknolohiya ug Gahum sa AI

Science

Ang Naglutaw nga mga Astronaut Nalangan ang Spacewalk Tungod sa Coolant Leak sa International Space Station

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 18, 2023
Ang Naglutaw nga mga Astronaut Nalangan ang Spacewalk Tungod sa Coolant Leak sa International Space Station

A scheduled spacewalk for two astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS) has been delayed due to a coolant leak outside the ISS. NASA astronaut Loral O’Hara and European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen were set to conduct the spacewalk, but the leak has caused NASA to reshuffle the schedule, with the spacewalk now scheduled for later this year.

The coolant leak originated from a backup radiator on the ISS’s Nauka multipurpose laboratory module, which began leaking and stopped functioning on October 6th. NASA engineers are currently assessing the situation and are working to analyze the coolant leak. While the coolant is not toxic or hazardous for the crew, experts are discussing ways to prevent any small traces of the substance from entering internal systems and causing equipment degradation over time.

In addition to the delay of the spacewalk, the coolant leak has also affected another upcoming spacewalk involving O’Hara and NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli. This spacewalk, scheduled for October 30th, is particularly notable as it will be an all-female spacewalk, only the fourth in history.

The primary objective of the delayed spacewalk is to collect microorganisms outside the ISS as part of an experiment. O’Hara and Mogensen will conduct Spacewalk 90 later this year to complete this task. Prior to that, they will also be involved in the removal of electronics gear and the replacement of solar array hardware on the outside of the ISS during the rescheduled spacewalk.

Overall, while the coolant leak has caused schedule disruptions, the ISS crew and NASA engineers are working diligently to address the situation and ensure the safety and functionality of the space station.

Tinubdan: NASA

By Gabriel Botha

May Kalabutan nga mga Post

Science

Ang Pagpakunhod sa Tibuok Kalibutan nga Temperatura Makatabang sa Paglikay sa Pinakagrabeng Sitwasyon sa Greenland Ice Sheet Collapse

Oct 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Dili Makaguba nga Pagsukod Makapahimo sa Scalable Quantum Computing Gamit ang Ytterbium Qubits

Oct 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Ang Pagtuon Nakakaplag Mas Taas nga Rate sa Pagpalabig Pagkaon Taliwala sa LGBTQ+ nga mga Batan-on

Oct 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Nikalit ka

Science

Ang Pagpakunhod sa Tibuok Kalibutan nga Temperatura Makatabang sa Paglikay sa Pinakagrabeng Sitwasyon sa Greenland Ice Sheet Collapse

Oct 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Dili Makaguba nga Pagsukod Makapahimo sa Scalable Quantum Computing Gamit ang Ytterbium Qubits

Oct 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Ang Pagtuon Nakakaplag Mas Taas nga Rate sa Pagpalabig Pagkaon Taliwala sa LGBTQ+ nga mga Batan-on

Oct 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Ang Bag-ong Cosmic Atlas Naghatag Tukma nga Mga Detalye sa Dul-an sa 400,000 ka Galaxies

Oct 18, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments