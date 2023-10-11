Kinabuhi sa syudad

Pagpadayag sa Bag-ong Teknolohiya ug Gahum sa AI

Science

Celestron NexStar 130SLT Computerized Telescope: Usa ka Dakong Deal para sa mga Nagsugod

ByRobert Andrew

Oct 11, 2023
Celestron NexStar 130SLT Computerized Telescope: Usa ka Dakong Deal para sa mga Nagsugod

The Celestron NexStar 130SLT is a computerized Newtonian telescope that is currently on offer at a discounted price. It is perfect for beginners or those looking for a hassle-free stargazing experience. With over $120 off, this telescope is a great deal.

Celestron is a well-known and trusted brand in the world of telescopes, and their line of NexStar telescopes is highly regarded. The NexStar 130SLT is particularly popular among beginners due to its user-friendly features. It comes with a database of 40,000 objects, bonus software with a 36,000-strong database, and bonus accessories. This telescope also offers quality optics and clear views of celestial objects, making it a great choice for those interested in astronomy.

In addition to the telescope itself, the Celestron NexStar 130SLT comes with several handy accessories. These include a red dot finderscope, star diagonal, and two eyepieces (25mm and 9mm). You will also receive a free download of Celestron’s Starry Night software, which provides information on over 36,000 night sky targets.

If you’re looking to get started in astronomy or simply want to enhance your stargazing experience, the Celestron NexStar 130SLT telescope is a fantastic option. Its computerized features and bundled accessories make it easy to set up and use, without any frustration of manual tracking.

In conclusion, if you’re a beginner or someone who wants a fun and hassle-free stargazing experience, the Celestron NexStar 130SLT is a great choice. It offers quality optics, a vast database of objects, and includes valuable accessories to enhance your viewing experience. Don’t miss out on this deal!

Key Specs: 130mm aperture, adjustable steel tripod, pre-assembled, computerized hand control, quick release fork arm, and numerous accessories.

Tinubdan:
- Tinubdan nga artikulo: Walay gihatag nga URL

By Robert Andrew

May Kalabutan nga mga Post

Science

Gipalabi sa mga Babaye ang Pisikal nga Kalig-on sa Mubo nga Term nga Relasyon, apan Kauban nga Humor alang sa Long-Term nga Kalampusan

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Giya sa Luwas nga Pagtan-aw ug Pag-litrato sa Annular Solar Eclipse

Oct 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Mga Satellite sa Kalawakan: Usa ka Huyaw sa Astronomiya sa Radyo ug Atong Koneksyon sa Cosmos

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Nikalit ka

Science

Gipalabi sa mga Babaye ang Pisikal nga Kalig-on sa Mubo nga Term nga Relasyon, apan Kauban nga Humor alang sa Long-Term nga Kalampusan

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Giya sa Luwas nga Pagtan-aw ug Pag-litrato sa Annular Solar Eclipse

Oct 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Mga Satellite sa Kalawakan: Usa ka Huyaw sa Astronomiya sa Radyo ug Atong Koneksyon sa Cosmos

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Fluorescence nga Gigamit sa Pagsukod sa Stress Levels sa Soybeans Exposed sa Ozone

Oct 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments