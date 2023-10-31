One of the greatest challenges in climate science is unraveling the uncertainties surrounding climate sensitivity. This metric quantifies how much the Earth’s surface warms in response to a doubling of carbon dioxide levels compared to preindustrial times. The complexity of climate sensitivity arises from the multitude of processes that it encompasses, from microscale aerosol-cloud interactions to large-scale atmospheric and ocean circulations. Among these processes, clouds stand out as a major driver of uncertainty due to their elusive nature.

Various methods, such as climate model simulations, historical observations, proxies, and theoretical frameworks, are utilized to estimate climate sensitivity. For decades, the likely range of climate sensitivity estimates remained imprecise at 1.5-4.5 degrees Celsius. However, recent efforts within the research community have made significant strides in narrowing down this range through a multidisciplinary approach (Figure 1).

Early in the 2010s, a discrepancy emerged between climate sensitivity estimates derived from models and those based on observational records. The observed warming pointed to lower values than the model-derived estimates. However, researchers made a breakthrough by recognizing the influence of the geographic pattern of surface warming on climate sensitivity. This discovery opened up new avenues for constraining climate sensitivity in the future.

