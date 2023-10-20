Mga Kinaiya sa Ginikanan ngadto sa Pag-apil sa Genomic Research alang sa Himsog nga mga Bata

A recent study explored parental attitudes towards their healthy children’s participation in genomic research and their expectations for the return of results. The research aimed to understand the views of parents who were participating in a primary care research network and had healthy children. The study conducted semi-structured telephone interviews with 26 parents, analyzing the transcripts thematically.

Three key themes emerged from the interviews. The first theme was reciprocity, where parents expressed a preference for receiving medically actionable, childhood-onset results as a reciprocal gesture for their participation in the research. They also expected to be recontacted over time for any additional information or updates. The second theme explored the downstream impacts of genetic testing. Parents had hopes for future clinical benefits for their children but were also concerned about the risk of genetic discrimination. They wanted to ensure that participating in genomic research would not have any negative consequences for their child’s future.

The third theme was power and empowerment. Some parents felt empowered by participating in genomic research, as it allowed them to take preventative action for their child and other family members. They saw it as an opportunity to make informed decisions and potentially avoid potential health risks. However, other parents were hesitant to limit their child’s autonomy by participating in research that could result in discovering medical conditions or genetic predispositions.

Understanding these attitudes and expectations can help inform participant-centered approaches to genomic research. Researchers can consider these tensions when designing studies to optimize parental decision-making and participation while maximizing the utility of the results. Additionally, addressing concerns related to genetic discrimination and promoting autonomy in decision-making can further enhance parents’ willingness to engage in genomic research with their healthy children.

