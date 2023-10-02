Bag-ong Nailhan nga Gelatinase Substrates Naghatag Kahayag sa Astroglial Barrier Function

Researchers from the University of Münster and Bonn University Hospital have made a breakthrough in understanding the role of gelatinases in the function of the astroglial barrier, a crucial component of the blood-brain barrier. In neuroinflammation, immune cells called leukocytes cross the blood-brain barrier, and the gelatinases matrix metalloproteinase (MMP)-2 and -9 play a vital role in this process. However, the specific substrates that these enzymes act upon during leukocyte penetration have remained unknown.

Using a sensitive mass spectrometry-based secretome method, the research team has successfully identified hundreds of molecules that are cleaved from the cell surface of astrocytes. This discovery has generated a unique database of MMP-2/-9 substrates that are involved in barrier formation and maintenance, as well as communication between astrocytes and neurons. The results of this study have been published in the journal Science Advances.

The endothelial cells lining the inner wall of cerebral blood vessels form a protective barrier to the brain, known as the blood-brain barrier. However, for a fully functional blood-brain barrier to form, astrocytes, a type of glial cell, are also required. In diseases like multiple sclerosis, symptoms do not develop until immune cells have penetrated both the endothelial and astroglial layers, highlighting the important contribution of astrocytes to the functional integrity of the blood-brain barrier.

The gelatinases MMP-2 and MMP-9 are known to regulate leukocyte invasion during neuroinflammation. By deciphering their substrate specificity, researchers hope to gain a better understanding of the molecular processes essential for astroglial barrier function. The research team utilized a secretome mass spectrometry approach to identify proteolytic cleavages of cell membrane-associated proteins. This approach provided valuable insights into the two major classes of compounds released by MMP-2/MMP-9 from the astrocyte cell surface.

This discovery of previously unknown gelatinase substrates sheds light on the astroglial barrier’s role in maintaining the blood-brain barrier and suggests that the activity of MMP-2/MMP-9 may also influence communication between astrocytes and neurons. Further research in this area will advance our understanding of the molecular nature of the astroglial barrier and its contribution to the blood-brain barrier.

Source: University of Münster / University Hospital Bonn