Gigamit sa mga Siyentista ang mga Neutron sa Pagsukod sa Strain sa Additive Manufacturing

Scientists at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) have successfully demonstrated their ability to measure strain in a material and monitor atomic movements during the additive manufacturing process by employing neutrons. The researchers utilized a 3D printing platform called OpeN-AM, in conjunction with the VULCAN beamline at ORNL’s Spallation Neutron Source (SNS), to continuously measure evolving residual stress during manufacturing.

By integrating infrared imaging and computer modeling with the OpeN-AM platform, the scientists were able to gain a deep understanding of material behavior throughout the manufacturing process. They focused on low-temperature transformation (LTT) steel and tracked the movement of atoms in response to stress caused by changes in temperature or applied load.

Residual stresses, which persist after the external load or source of stress has been removed, can lead to material deformation and premature failure. Addressing these residual stresses is crucial for producing precise components with desired properties and performance. The ORNL researchers designed and executed an experiment that accurately gauges the evolving strain in materials to determine how stresses are distributed.

The ability to measure and control residual stress during additive manufacturing has significant implications for industries like automotive, aerospace, clean energy, and tool-and-die. Manufacturers can tailor components’ residual stress to increase strength and allow for lighter and more complex shapes. The groundbreaking research conducted by the ORNL scientists earned them a 2023 R&D 100 Award.

The research was supported by ORNL’s Laboratory Directed Research and Development program, which funds high-risk research and development endeavors with significant potential value for national programs. The scientists hope that other researchers from around the world will come to ORNL to conduct similar experiments on metals suitable for their manufacturing needs.

This research opens up new possibilities for designing residual stress states and property distributions in additive manufacturing components, offering better control over thermal gradients and phase transformations. By understanding and manipulating these factors, improved material behavior and performance can be achieved.

