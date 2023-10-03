Kinabuhi sa syudad

Pagpadayag sa Bag-ong Teknolohiya ug Gahum sa AI

Science

Gisugyot sa mga Astrophysicist ang Bag-ong Pamaagi sa Pagsukod sa Rate sa Pagpalapad sa Uniberso

Oct 3, 2023
Gisugyot sa mga Astrophysicist ang Bag-ong Pamaagi sa Pagsukod sa Rate sa Pagpalapad sa Uniberso

Astrophysicists are trying to solve a discrepancy in the measurements of the rate of universe expansion. While it is well-established that the universe is expanding, current methods used to measure this expansion have produced slightly different results. This discrepancy poses a challenge to astronomers who are working to determine the precise rate of expansion.

The rate of expansion, known as the “Hubble constant,” is crucial in contemporary cosmology and plays a central role in describing the universe and its components. Several methods have been used to measure the Hubble constant, including observing the velocities of galaxies and analyzing irregularities in cosmic background radiation.

However, these methods have consistently produced slightly different results. Initially, these disparities could be attributed to measurement uncertainties. However, as measurement techniques have advanced and uncertainties have decreased, it is now clear that both methods cannot be simultaneously accurate.

In a recent study, astrophysicists Albert Sneppen and Darach Watson propose a new method to help resolve this ongoing dispute. They suggest using kilonovae, explosions that occur when ultra-compact neutron stars orbit and merge, as a distance-measuring tool. Sneppen explains that these explosions exhibit remarkable symmetry, which can be used to determine distances without the need for calibration through other types of stars.

When Sneppen and Watson applied this method to a kilonova identified in 2017, the measurement closely aligned with the results from the analysis of background radiation. However, further research is needed to definitively confirm that this new method resolves the discrepancy in measuring universe expansion rates.

Overall, this innovative approach shows promise in helping maintain consistency and accuracy in measuring the rate of universe expansion. By refining our understanding of the Hubble constant, we can gain a comprehensive and precise understanding of the universe and its evolution.

