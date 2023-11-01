Pagpadayag sa mga Sekreto sa Usa ka Kamot sa Langit

NASA’s groundbreaking X-ray telescopes have once again astounded the world with their latest discovery—a hauntingly beautiful hand-shaped structure in the depths of space. The image captured by the telescopes unveils the skeletal remains of a collapsed star, transformed into a neutron star, and surrounded by a mesmerizing “pulsar wind nebula.”

The hand in question originated from a star that exhausted its nuclear fuel approximately 1,500 years ago, causing it to collapse upon itself and morph into a neutron star. This cataclysmic event created unprecedented conditions, including the emergence of a pulsar wind nebula—an intense wind that differs vastly from earthly phenomena.

The mesmerizing image, situated 16,000 light-years away from Earth within the MSH 15-52 pulsar wind nebula, was first captured by NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory in 2001. However, NASA’s latest X-ray telescope, the Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE), provided a more detailed view during its 17-day observation—marking the telescope’s most prolonged examination of a single object since December 2021.

Through their analysis, scientists discovered that the flow of bright X-ray jets radiates from the pulsar to the nebula’s “wrist.” The data indicates low polarization at the jet’s origin, mainly due to the turbulent nature of the region. As particles journey through the nebula, they harness energy boosts within complex turbulent areas and navigate towards regions with more uniform magnetic fields—specifically, along the wrist, fingers, and thumb.

The findings, recently published in The Astrophysical Journal, shed new light on the intricate interplay between magnetic fields, particles, and energy flow within celestial objects. This groundbreaking research not only enriches our understanding of the cosmos but also showcases how X-ray technology can unravel hidden mysteries.

Mga Pangutana nga Kanunayng Gipangutana (FAQ)

Q: What is a neutron star?

A: A neutron star is an extremely dense celestial object that forms when a massive star collapses under its own gravitational pull after exhausting its nuclear fuel.

Q: Unsa ang pulsar wind nebula?

A: A pulsar wind nebula is a region of space that surrounds a pulsar and contains a high-energy wind composed of charged particles emitted by the pulsar.

Q: What is X-ray polarisation?

A: X-ray polarisation refers to the orientation of electric fields in X-ray radiation, which can provide valuable information about the magnetic field of the X-ray source.

Q: How far is the MSH 15-52 pulsar wind nebula from Earth?

A: The MSH 15-52 pulsar wind nebula is located approximately 16,000 light-years away from Earth.

Q: What did NASA’s latest X-ray telescope, the IXPE, reveal about the hand-shaped structure?

A: The IXPE provided the first magnetic field map of the hand-shaped nebula. The X-rays generated by charged particles traveling along the magnetic field give the nebula its bone-like appearance.