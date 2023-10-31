Ang Makapaikag nga Magnetic Field sa Cosmic Hand

NASA’s X-ray space telescopes have made a remarkable discovery, unveiling the magnetic field “bones” of a captivating hand-shaped structure in space. The ghostly cosmic hand, known as MSH 15-52, continues to intrigue scientists as plumes of particles of energized matter and antimatter emanate from its palm.

The pulsar PSR B1509-58, located at the base of the nebula’s “palm,” was first observed by NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory in 2001. The distance between MSH 15-52 and Earth is a staggering 16,000 light-years.

The recent groundbreaking study conducted by Roger Romani and his team at Stanford University utilized the Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE), NASA’s newest X-ray telescope. Over the course of 17 days, the IXPE closely monitored MSH 15-52, providing unprecedented insights into its magnetic field.

By analyzing the charged particles producing the X-rays and their travel along the magnetic field, the researchers gained a deeper understanding of the nebula’s structure. The magnetic field determines the direction of the electric field of X-rays, leading to what scientists refer to as X-ray polarization.

Surprisingly, the degree of polarization observed in MSH 15-52 exceeded the maximum level predicted by theoretical studies. These intense polarization levels indicate a highly consistent and straight magnetic field in certain regions of the pulsar wind nebula, implying minimal turbulence.

Combining data from Chandra and IXPE, astronomers are piecing together the puzzle of particle injection and environmental shaping by pulsars. The X-ray data is complemented by infrared data from the Dark Energy Camera, allowing for a holistic understanding of MSH 15-52.

Josephine Wong, co-author of the study, emphasized the transformative potential of X-rays in revealing hidden information. Much like X-rays in medical diagnostics, X-rays in space offer a unique perspective on the universe.

One of the most intriguing features of MSH 15-52 is the intense X-ray jet directed towards its “wrist.” The polarization in this chaotic region is low due to intricately entwined magnetic fields. However, as the jet approaches its terminal, the polarization increases significantly as the magnetic field lines straighten and become more uniform.

Understanding the life history of highly energetic matter and antimatter particles surrounding pulsars provides valuable insights into their role as particle accelerators. The discoveries made within MSH 15-52 shed light on the fascinating mechanisms at work in these cosmic phenomena.

