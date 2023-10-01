Kinabuhi sa syudad

Pagpadayag sa Bag-ong Teknolohiya ug Gahum sa AI

Science

Ang NASA Nag-ambit sa Makalingaw nga Video sa Supernova Remnants sa Instagram

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 1, 2023
Ang NASA Nag-ambit sa Makalingaw nga Video sa Supernova Remnants sa Instagram

NASA continues to captivate and educate its audience through the stunning images and videos it shares on social media. In a recent Instagram post, NASA showcased a time-lapse video of the Cygnus Loop, the remnants of a star’s supernova explosion.

The video, posted on NASA’s dedicated Hubble Space Telescope page, illustrates the expansion of the shock front of the remnant as it travels into interstellar space at incredible speeds. The caption accompanying the video provides further details about the images captured in 2001 and 2020, showing an orange ribbon of light expanding against the backdrop of black space dotted with stars.

The video quickly went viral, garnering close to 1.4 million views and numerous comments from Instagram users. Some expressed awe at the beauty of the explosion, while others wondered if the colors in the video were enhanced or if they represented the visible spectrum.

NASA’s social media presence plays a crucial role in not only captivating its audience but also educating them about the wonders of the universe. By sharing such mesmerizing content, NASA continues to inspire and ignite curiosity about space exploration.

Tinubdan:
NASA’s Instagram
Mga Panahon sa Hindustan

By Vicky Stavropoulou

May Kalabutan nga mga Post

Science

Ang Aditya-L1 Mission sa India Nakaabot sa Lig-on nga Orbit Palibot sa Adlaw

Oct 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Groundbreaking Water-Based Neutrino Detection Breakthrough sa Ontario

Oct 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Ang Makapatingala nga mga Kalainan sa Sayong mga Galaxies nga Gipadayag sa James Webb Space Telescope

Oct 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Nikalit ka

Science

Ang Aditya-L1 Mission sa India Nakaabot sa Lig-on nga Orbit Palibot sa Adlaw

Oct 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Groundbreaking Water-Based Neutrino Detection Breakthrough sa Ontario

Oct 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Ang Makapatingala nga mga Kalainan sa Sayong mga Galaxies nga Gipadayag sa James Webb Space Telescope

Oct 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Ang Astronomy-Themed Bed and Breakfast Nagsira Human sa 20 ka Tuig nga Pagtanyag sa mga Bisita og Paglibot sa Uniberso

Oct 1, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments