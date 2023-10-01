Kinabuhi sa syudad

Science

Gipagawas sa NASA ang Wala pa Makita nga mga Litrato sa Saturn's Moon Pan

Robert Andrew

Oct 1, 2023
NASA has shared new images of one of Saturn’s moons, Pan, comparing its unique features to various food dishes. The photos were captured by the Cassini spacecraft and reveal the moon in unprecedented detail. The ridge around Pan’s equator gives it a distinctive “dumpling” shape, similar to another moon called Atlas. Pan orbits Saturn from within a gap in one of the planet’s rings and completes an orbit every 13.8 hours at an altitude of 83,000 miles.

The images portray different perspectives of Pan, with one appearing to be from above and the other from below. This variation in angles occurred as the Cassini spacecraft passed within 15,300 miles of the moon, marking the craft’s closest-ever encounter with Pan.

Pan was first discovered by M.R. Showalter, who used images captured by the Voyager 2 spacecraft. Currently, Saturn is known to have 145 moons, as recognized by the International Astronomical Union. In May of this year, a team of scientists led by Edward Ashton discovered an additional 62 moons. The influx of newly discovered moons led to the adoption of names from various mythologies beyond Greco-Roman, such as Gallic, Inuit, and Norse stories.

NASA elaborates that Pan, named after the Greek god of nature and the forest, is a satyr, which resembles a man with the hind legs and hooves of a goat.

These fascinating images provide valuable insights into the composition and characteristics of Saturn’s moon, Pan, further enhancing our understanding of the diverse and complex nature of the solar system.

Robert Andrew

