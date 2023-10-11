Kinabuhi sa syudad

Ang Misyon sa Psyche sa NASA: Pagsuhid sa Metal nga Kalibutan sa Cosmic Backyard sa Yuta

ByRobert Andrew

Oct 11, 2023
NASA is set to embark on a groundbreaking mission to asteroid 16 Psyche that could provide unparalleled insights into the formation of planets. Psyche, located in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, is believed to be a vestige of a protoplanet’s metallic core. This makes it a fascinating object to study, as it could offer a unique glimpse into the violent collisions and processes that led to the formation of rocky planets like Earth.

The Psyche spacecraft, scheduled to launch in 2022, will journey through space and perform a slingshot maneuver using the gravity of Mars to gain speed. It is expected to reach Psyche in August 2029, after a three-year journey covering a distance of 3.6 billion kilometers.

Once in orbit around Psyche, the spacecraft will capture close-up images of the asteroid, enabling scientists to examine its composition and structure in detail. This data will help researchers determine whether Psyche is indeed the exposed core of a protoplanet or a previously unknown type of solar system object.

The mission holds great significance as it could provide valuable insights into the formation and evolution of terrestrial planets. By studying the history and characteristics of Psyche, scientists hope to gain a deeper understanding of how planets like Earth were assembled, as well as uncover potential similarities and differences in their geological processes.

Exploring Psyche could also shed light on the origins of metals in our solar system. By analyzing the composition of the asteroid’s metallic core, scientists could gain insights into the conditions and processes that led to the concentration of metals in planets.

The Psyche mission represents an extraordinary opportunity to explore a unique celestial body and further unravel the mysteries of our solar system’s formation. It promises to provide invaluable knowledge and expand our understanding of the universe we call home.

Kahulugan:
– Protoplanet: A large celestial body in the early stages of formation that eventually develops into a planet.
– Vestige: A trace or remnant of something that has disappeared or no longer exists.
– Terrestrial planets: Rocky planets similar in composition to Earth, including Mercury, Venus, Mars, and Earth.

Tinubdan:
NASA (nasa.gov)

