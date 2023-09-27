Kinabuhi sa syudad

Pagpadayag sa Bag-ong Teknolohiya ug Gahum sa AI

Science

Duha ka Cosmonaut ug NASA Astronaut Mibalik sa Yuta Human sa Tuig nga Pagpabilin sa Kalawakan

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 27, 2023
Two cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut successfully undocked from the International Space Station early Wednesday and began their journey back to Earth, marking the end of the longest single flight in U.S. space history. The space travelers spent a total of 371 days in space, surpassing the expected six-month duration.

The Soyuz MS-69/23S spacecraft, commanded by Sergey Prokopyev with co-pilot Dmitri Petelin and NASA flight engineer Frank Rubio, undocked from the space station’s Prichal module at 3:55 a.m. EDT. After moving away from the space station, the spacecraft fired its braking rockets for approximately four minutes and 39 seconds, slowing its velocity by 286 mph.

The descent phase began as the spacecraft dropped the far side of its orbit deep into the atmosphere. The central crew compartment, protected by a heat shield, entered the atmosphere at an altitude of 62 miles. Afterward, the spacecraft deployed its main parachute at six miles above the Earth’s surface and touched down on the steppes of Kazakhstan at 7:17 a.m. EDT.

The mission duration of 370 days, 21 hours, and 22 minutes covered a voyage spanning 5,936 orbits and 157 million miles. Upon returning to Earth, Rubio expressed his anticipation of hugging his wife and children and enjoying the peace and quiet of his backyard.

The extended stay in space was unplanned and resulted from a coolant leak that disabled their original ferry ship. To keep the Russian crew-rotation schedule on track, a replacement spacecraft was launched, requiring Prokopyev, Petelin, and Rubio to remain in space for an additional six months. Despite the challenges and the missed milestones, Rubio’s family supported him throughout the mission.

During a change-of-command ceremony, ISS Expedition 69 commander Sergei Prokopyev handed over the command of the International Space Station to European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen. Mogensen commended the departing crew for their resilience and professionalism in the face of unexpected challenges.

Tinubdan:
– NASA Television

By Vicky Stavropoulou

