Kinabuhi sa syudad

Pagpadayag sa Bag-ong Teknolohiya ug Gahum sa AI

Science

Gikuha sa Morocco ang 250-Million-Year-Old Fossils gikan sa US

ByRobert Andrew

Oct 7, 2023
Gikuha sa Morocco ang 250-Million-Year-Old Fossils gikan sa US

Morocco has successfully repatriated three fossil remains, dating back 250 million years, from the United States. The announcement of the retrieval was made during the US-Morocco Law Enforcement Seminar for Countering the Illicit Trafficking in Cultural Property. The fossils were handed over to the Moroccan government by US Ambassador to Morocco, Puneet Talwar, at the Mohammed VI Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in Rabat.

The three fossils consist of a Mosasaurus skull, Basilosaurid jaw, and Cetacean whale vertebra. Morocco’s Culture Minister, Mehdi Bensaid, emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation between the two countries to combat the illicit trafficking of cultural property. This repatriation effort is part of Morocco’s ongoing collaboration with various nations to reclaim its cultural heritage.

This is not the first time that Morocco has successfully intervened to prevent the illegal auction of significant historical artifacts. In 2017, the country blocked the sale of a 66-million-year-old marine dinosaur skeleton in Paris, which originated from Khouribga, central Morocco. Such initiatives reflect Morocco’s commitment to preserving its rich cultural heritage and deterring the illegal trade of valuable fossils and artifacts.

Overall, Morocco’s retrieval of these 250-million-year-old fossils underscores the significance of international cooperation in combating the illicit trafficking of cultural property. By actively engaging in partnerships and signing agreements with other nations, Morocco is taking proactive measures to protect its cultural heritage for future generations.

Kahulugan:
1. Fossil: The preserved remains or traces of ancient organisms.
2. Repatriation: The act of returning cultural artifacts or items of historical significance to their country of origin.

Tinubdan:
– Anadolu Agency.

By Robert Andrew

May Kalabutan nga mga Post

Science

Usa ka Bag-ong Proposal sa Pagkuha sa Idlas nga Photon Ring sa Black Hole

Oct 8, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Ang mga Astronomo Nakadiskobre sa Misteryo sa Novae Alignment sa Galactic Jet sa M87

Oct 8, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Ang Kamahinungdanon sa Biochemistry ug Organic Chemistry sa Pagsabot sa Kinabuhi

Oct 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Nikalit ka

Science

Usa ka Bag-ong Proposal sa Pagkuha sa Idlas nga Photon Ring sa Black Hole

Oct 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Ang mga Astronomo Nakadiskobre sa Misteryo sa Novae Alignment sa Galactic Jet sa M87

Oct 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Ang Kamahinungdanon sa Biochemistry ug Organic Chemistry sa Pagsabot sa Kinabuhi

Oct 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Gitun-an sa mga Astronomo ang TRAPPIST-1 b aron Masabtan ang mga Obserbasyon sa Exoplanets

Oct 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments