Unsaon Luwas nga Makita ug Malingaw sa Annular Solar Eclipse

On October 14, Vancouver will have the best vantage point to witness the annular solar eclipse in Canada. However, the weather forecast is showing a stormy pattern, which might obstruct the view for sky-watchers. The eclipse is expected to be visible in parts of the United States, Mexico, and countries in South and Central America.

During an annular eclipse, the moon is at its farthest point from Earth, making it appear smaller than the sun. As a result, the moon does not completely block the sun’s light, creating a “ring of fire” effect. In Metro Vancouver, the eclipse will begin at 8:08 a.m. and reach its maximum at 9:20 a.m. It will end at 10:38 a.m.

Although Metro Vancouverites are expected to witness approximately 70 to 80% of the eclipse, those residing in the B.C. Interior or near the Alberta border will see around 60 to 70% of it. Sky-watchers in other parts of Canada, like the Maritimes, will only see less than 10% and may not witness the event.

It is crucial to protect your eyes during the eclipse. Looking directly at the sun can cause severe eye damage, even when the moon is in front of it. Regular glasses or sunglasses are not sufficient protection. Instead, use solar viewing glasses or a safe handheld solar viewer that complies with the ISO 12312-2 international standard. Inspect the glasses or viewer for any damage before using them. Ensure children are supervised while using these devices.

If the weather does not clear up in time for the eclipse, NASA will be streaming the event live on its website. The online broadcast will include demonstrations, expert commentary, and views from various locations along the path of the eclipse.

Although the weather forecast in Metro Vancouver may not be ideal for viewing the annular solar eclipse, it’s essential to prioritize eye safety and take advantage of alternate methods to experience this rare celestial event.

