Science

Robert Andrew

Oct 5, 2023
Gipadayag sa mga Siyentista ang Pagdiskobre sa Bag-ong Sauropod Dinosaur nga adunay Potensyal nga Pag-abli sa Ebolusyon sa Dinosaur

Scientists have announced the discovery of a new species of sauropod dinosaur, named Garumbatitan morellensis, in Spain’s Morella municipality. This herbivorous quadruped weighed an estimated 30 to 40 kilograms and stood at a towering height of ten meters. Its distinguishing features included a long neck, sturdy legs, and meter-long vertebrae.

Contrary to expectations, this colossal dinosaur did not use its long limbs to navigate the mountainous terrain of the Iberian Peninsula. Instead, it likely walked on its metacarpals, similar to tiptoeing, due to the lack of digits on its upper limbs. The inward-inclined femur suggested a wide stance while moving.

The region in which the Garumbatitan morellensis likely roamed was an estuarine area nestled between mountains and vast forests filled with sizable trees that could sustain the dietary needs of such large creatures. Its swaying gait allowed it to navigate these forests with relative ease.

This remarkable discovery was made at the Sant Antoni de la Vespa fossil site in Morella, which has offered insights into the monumental evolutionary history of sauropod dinosaurs. In addition to Garumbatitan morellensis, the site has yielded fossils of at least five distinct dinosaur species from the Lower Cretaceous Period in Europe.

Understanding the evolution of dinosaurs is not only essential for Hollywood’s blockbuster movies like Jurassic Park but also for comprehending the mechanisms of evolution and other scientific concepts like biogeography and plate tectonics. This find contributes greatly to unraveling the complex puzzle of dinosaur evolution.

The Garumbatitan morellensis belongs to the Somphospondyli, a diverse and primitive group of sauropods. Furthermore, the connection to lineages found in Asia, North America, and Africa suggests a history of extensive travel among these dinosaurs.

The detailed study can be found in the Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society.

– Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society (study)

Robert Andrew

