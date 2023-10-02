Kinabuhi sa syudad

ISRO Nagplano sa Ikaduhang Mars Mission uban sa Mangalyaan-2

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 2, 2023
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for its second Mars mission, called Mars Orbiter Mission-2 (MOM-2) or Mangalyaan-2. This upcoming mission comes after the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon and the ongoing mission Aditya-L1. The aim of Mangalyaan-2 is to further explore the red planet and expand our knowledge about its atmosphere, environment, and interplanetary dust.

Mangalyaan-2 will be equipped with four payloads that will conduct various scientific experiments. The first payload, the Mars Orbit Dust Experiment (MODEX), aims to unravel the mysteries of high-altitude regions of Mars by studying the abundance, spread, and movement of substances there. The second payload, the Radio Occultation (RO) experiment, will measure electron density profiles and study the atmosphere of Mars. The third payload, the Energetic Ion Spectrometer (EIS), will focus on studying solar energy particles and supra-thermal solar wind particles. Lastly, the Langmuir Probe and Electric Field Experiment (LPEX) will be used to study electron number density, electron temperature, and electric field waves in the Mars plasma environment.

If the speculations and claims are true, Mangalyaan-2 will be another significant project for ISRO. Additionally, ISRO chief S. Somanath has revealed that India is also planning a space exploration mission to Venus, named Shukrayaan. With these ambitious plans and major missions lined up for the coming years, ISRO continues to bring joy to Indians and make significant contributions to the field of space exploration.

